THE FRIDAY SIX: Q&As with Your Favorite Broadway Stars with 9 CIRCLES Josh Collins

In this week's edition, we caught up with Josh Collins, who is currently starring in Bill Cain's 9 CIRCLES at the Sheen Center.

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

I think it was La Bête with David Hyde Pierce, Joanna Lumley and Mark Rylance. I'll never forget Valere's (Mark's) hilarious 25-minute monologue - it was genius!

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

Before each show I block out some time to do Tai Chi.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

I played Eddie in Bully Boy last year and, in one of the final hostage scenes, the magazine flew out of the gun as I entered! The scene would only work if the audience assumed I had a loaded gun, and so I put him in a headlock and strangled him for 10 minutes!

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Who is your Broadway or Off-Broadway crush?

Mark Rylance

Where can people follow you online?

Twitter and Instagram: @Joshuawdcollins

