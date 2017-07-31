TCG Publishes Stephen Karam's Play SPEECH & DEBATE

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has announced the publication of Speech & Debate by Stephen Karam.

The play originally premiered as a workshop production at Brown/Trinity Playwrights Repertory Theatre in Providence, Rhode Island in the summer of 2006 before ultimately opening Off Broadway at the Roundabout Theatre Company in the winter of 2008. It premiered in the UK at Trafalgar Studios, Westminster in the spring of 2017.

In this unconventional dark comedy, three misfit high school students in Salem, Oregon form a unique debate club, complete with a musical version of The Crucible, an unusual podcast, and a plot to take down their corrupt drama teacher. With his signature wit, Karam traces the cohort's attempts to fend off the menace of encroaching adulthood with caustic humor and subversive antics.

Stephen Karam's plays include The Humans (Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize finalist), Sons of the Prophet (Pulitzer Prize finalist), and Speech & Debate. His adaptation of The Cherry Orchard premiered on Broadway for the Roundabout Theatre Company.

