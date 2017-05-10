TCG Publishes Off-Broadway, Broadway and Upcoming West End Play OSLO

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has announced the publication of Oslo by J. T. Rogers. The world premiere of the play was produced Off-Broadway at the Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center, garnering mass critical acclaim. It transferred to Broadway in the spring of 2017 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater also at Lincoln Center.

"Oslo is a wonderful and moving work that portrays how real diplomacy works. The play shows us what can happen when men and women on opposite sides of what is perceived as an intractable divide strive to create a shared humanity." - Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations

A darkly funny and sweeping new play, Oslo tells the surprising true story of the back-channel talks, unlikely friendships, and quiet heroics that led to the 1993 Oslo Accords between the Israelis and the Palestinians. As he did with such wit and intelligence in Blood and Gifts, J. T. Rogers presents a deeply personal story set against a complex political canvas. Rogers's other plays include The Overwhelming and White People.

J. T. Rogers's plays include Blood and Gifts, The Overwhelming, White People, and Madagascar. He is a 2012 Guggenheim fellow in playwriting. Other recent awards include NEA/TCG and NYFA fellowships, the Pinter Review Prize for Drama, the American Theatre Critics Association's Osborne Award, and the William Inge Center for the Arts' New Voices Award.

