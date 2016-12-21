Stages Across the Country Will Take Part in THE SANCTUARY PROJECT

On January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in each time zone across the country, members of the theater community - from Broadway to regional theaters to high schools and colleges and community theaters - will come together to launch The Sanctuary Project.

Gathering outside of theaters on the eve of the Presidential Inauguration, people will join in a collective, simultaneous action, together creating "light" for challenging times ahead. Inspired by the tradition of leaving a "ghost light" on in a darkened theater, these artists and communities will make a pledge to continued vigilance and increased advocacy.

The Sanctuary Project aims to unite the theater community nationwide in solidarity. The project aims to create spaces - both literal and symbolic - that will serve as lights in the coming years, and to activate a network of people across the country working to support vulnerable communities.

The Sanctuary Project defines "sanctuary" as a space where:

- It is safe to be who you are, regardless of race, class, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

- Diverse opinions, dissent, and argument are not only tolerated, but invited.

- Active listening and courageous exchange are fundamental values.

- Collective action, activism, and community engagement, both within and outside the walls of the theater, are cultivated, encouraged, and supported.

The event on January 19th marks the initiation of an ongoing commitment by institutions and artists to work for social justice and equity in the coming years, with each group or individual empowered to determine their particular course of action to serve these principles.

The Sanctuary Project is created and led by leading voices of the theater community: Claudia Alick (OSF Community Producer), Sammi Cannold (Ragtime on Ellis Island), P. Carl (HowlRound and Arts Emerson), Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Lear deBessonet (creator of Public Works, The Odyssey, Good Person of Szechwan), Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Jenny Koons (Curator of Creative Collisions Residency at SPACE on Ryder Farm), Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Tina Landau (The SpongeBob Musical), Lorin Latarro (Waitress), Zhailon Levingston (Words on White), Lisa Peterson (An Iliad), Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Clint Ramos (Eclipsed), Randy Reyes (Mu Performing Arts), Leigh Silverman (Violet), Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed), Stephanie Ybarra (Director of Special Artistic Projects at The Public Theater), and David Zinn (The Humans).

As of this date, participating theaters and companies include Actors Theatre of Louisville, Arena Stage, Arts Emerson, Berkeley Rep, Borderlands, Campo Santo, Cherry Lane, Culture Clash, Dallas Theater Center, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, HowlRound, Kansas City Rep, Ma-Yi Theater Company, Mu Performing Arts, NAATCO, National Black Theatre, New 42nd Street, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Public Theater, Samuel French, Seattle Rep, NYC's Signature Theatre, Siti Company, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Tectonic Theater Project, Two River Theater, Victory Gardens, and Youth Speaks.

Further information on the details of the January 19th event will be announced shortly.

For more information, visit www.thesanctuaryproject.us or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/wearethesanctuaryproject.

Related Articles