Spectrum News NY1's ON STAGE to Spotlight COME FROM AWAY This Weekend

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Spectrum News NY1's On Stage will give viewers an in-depth look at the newest hit to take the Broadway stage in a special show dedicated entirely to the musical, 'Come From Away', to air on Saturday, March 25 at 9:30 a.m.

On Stage host Frank DiLella will introduce viewers to the musical set in the remote Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland, where 7,000 passengers were stranded on 9/11.

The show will feature interviews with three of the real-life individuals who inspired the musical as well as the actors who portray their characters on stage. Beverely Bass, the first female captain for American Airlines, who landed her plane in Gander, will be interviewed, along with actress Jenn Colella who portrays Bass. Gander Mayor Claude Elliott and Constable Oswald "Oz" Fudge will also sit down to discuss their memories of the events that unfolded when 38 jumbo jets were rerouted to their airport and passengers needed shelter and support in the days following 9/11.

On Stage will also go behind the scenes to spend a day in the life of cast members Petrina Bromley, the only principal actress from Newfoundland, and Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball. Finally, NY1 reporter Cheryl Wills will sit down for an in-depth interview with 'Come From Away' creators David Hein and Irene Sankoff at the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

On Stage will re-air on March 25 at 7:30 pm, March 26 at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm and March 28 at 12:30 am on channel 1 and channel 200. Spectrum News NY1 is an exclusive channel of Spectrum. All times are ET.

About Spectrum Networks Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 44 networks across 14 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at www.twcnews.com/spectrumnews.

Related Articles