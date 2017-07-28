Sophie Okenedo to Play Opposite Ralph Fiennes in ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA at the National Theatre

Jul. 28, 2017  

Sophie Okenedo to Play Opposite Ralph Fiennes in ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA at the National Theatre

The Daily Mail has reported that Tony Award winner Sophie Okonedo will play Cleopatra opposite Academy Award-winner Ralph Fiennes as Antony in Shakespeare's titular play at the National Theatre.

According to the Mail, no dates have been officially set for the production, but it is currently scheduled to run later this year at the National Theatre. Simon Godwin's is set to direct.

The Mail reports that Fiennes has been signed on for the production for over a year while the team behind the production spent months securing Okonedo for the title role.

There are also hopes to broadcast Antony And Cleopatra via the popular National Theatre Live program, however, a broadcats will not be confirmed until initial casting is complete.

Read the full story at The Daily Mail.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell to Play 'The Plastics' in Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical; Cast Announced!
  • What About Oak? GREAT COMET Producer Explains Okieriete Onaodowan's Exit
  • Mandy Patinkin to Return to Broadway as 'Pierre' in THE GREAT COMET
  • VIDEO: Laura Benanti Explains Why 'We Are All Melania Trump' on LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Darren Criss Unveils Stripped Down 'I Dreamed A Dream', Saves Date for 3rd Annual Elsie Fest!
  • BEDLAM's PETER PAN to Bring Pirates, Lost Boys, Fairies and More Off-Broadway This Winter

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com