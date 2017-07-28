Sophie Okenedo to Play Opposite Ralph Fiennes in ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA at the National Theatre

The Daily Mail has reported that Tony Award winner Sophie Okonedo will play Cleopatra opposite Academy Award-winner Ralph Fiennes as Antony in Shakespeare's titular play at the National Theatre.

According to the Mail, no dates have been officially set for the production, but it is currently scheduled to run later this year at the National Theatre. Simon Godwin's is set to direct.

The Mail reports that Fiennes has been signed on for the production for over a year while the team behind the production spent months securing Okonedo for the title role.

There are also hopes to broadcast Antony And Cleopatra via the popular National Theatre Live program, however, a broadcats will not be confirmed until initial casting is complete.

Read the full story at The Daily Mail.

