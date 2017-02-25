VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast & Creatives Talk Show's Inspiring Themes on NBC News

The cast and creative team of the new Broadway musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN were featured on last night's NBC Nightly News. The segment explored the show's dark themes of bullying, loneliness and suicide and the ways in which the musical is inspiring audiences night after night. Said the show's star Ben Platt of his title role, "I just don't think it's a character that's been represented in musical theater this way." Watch the feature in full below!

Dear Evan Hansen, the new musical with a book by Obie Award-winner Steven Levenson, score by Tony Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, officially began performances on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016. The cast includes Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

