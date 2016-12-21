Sneak Peek - Lin-Manuel Miranda Featured on Tonight's GAME CHANGERS WITH ROBIN ROBERTS

Dec. 21, 2016  

ABC News anchor Robin Roberts travels across the country to spend time with the innovators, philanthropists, athletes and entertainers who left an unforgettable mark on 2016 and many generations to come in the one-hour primetime special GAME CHANGERS WITH ROBIN ROBERTS airing tonight, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21 (10:00-11:00p.m. EST), on the ABC Television Network.

Among those profiled on tonight's special is HAMILTON creator and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who takes Roberts on an intimate tour of the neighborhood and culture that inspires him, including his family home where he reveals his struggles as a Latin actor and writer. He also shares his most thrilling moment about the Hamilton journey and gives us a hint of what's in store for the future.

In the sneak peek below, Miranda talks about his first TV job:



"Game Changers with Robin Roberts" is a co-production by Rock 'N Robin Productions and Jupiter Entertainment. Robin Roberts and John R. Green serve as executive producers as well as Stephen Land, Allison Wallach and Matt Sprouse.

Image courtesy of ABC


