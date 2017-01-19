Shoshana Bean to Headline NYCGMC and YPC's HARMONY Gala Next Month

Big Apple Performing Arts, the home of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, today announced that Broadway powerhouse, Shoshana Bean, will perform live at their eighth annual HARMONY gala fundraiser on February 17 at the Diamond Horseshoe in the heart of the theater district.

The official HARMONY dance party will then be hosted by the incomparable DJ Lina Bradford. The dance party will continue until 2am with DJ Panos Mitos spinning the tunes and controlling the dance floor.

For HARMONY 2017, the theme is Studio 54, honoring the most glamorous club the world has ever seen and the epicenter of all things decadent, dramatic, and disco. Being fabulous was your only way into the most over-the-top nightly extravaganza-a sanctuary free from labels, bigotry, and norms. On the eve of the 40th anniversary of the iconic club's opening in April 1977, we celebrate Studio 54's pioneering attitude to equality, diversity, glamour, and having the time of your life. But just like Studio 54, HARMONY will have one very strict door policy: be fabulous!

The evening will include live, silent, and online auctions for an array of prizes, such as exotic vacations, tickets to top Broadway shows, dinners at some of the city's best restaurants, special experiences, and many other exclusive offerings.

HARMONY, now in its eighth year, is Big Apple Performing Arts' annual fundraising extravaganza-the city's most flamboyant gala-benefiting New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus.

Tickets for Harmony are now on sale at nycgmc.org and all proceeds go toward the NYCGMC and YPC. VIP tickets (which include a VIP reception with hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and other perks) start at $295 (tables can be purchased for 6 to 10 people). General admission tickets (which include a drink ticket and access to the performances from 8pm) are $95. Dance party tickets (for entry after 9.30pm) are $45.

Related Articles