STAGE TUBE: The Villains Are Taking Over with Disney 'Royals'

Jan. 20, 2017  

Bret Shuford (Paramour, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) has created alongside Pure Motion Pictures a new music video using the song Royals by Lorde and Once Upon a Dream (From Sleeping Beauty [Trion Remix] ) From the album DConstructed. In the video we are taken to a ball hosted by Cinderella that eventually is overtaken by the Disney Villains. The video features Cinematography by Pure Motion Pictures, Choreography by Bruce Weber and Justin Keats, Costumes by Kurt Alger and Matthew Solomon, Music by Jim Lutz, Sound Engenerring by John Gibson, and Direction by Drue Pennella.

