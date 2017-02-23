STAGE TUBE: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Scout to Musical by 15-Year-Old Norwich Students

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD-WEBBER

Notre Dame High School students Iona MacQueen and Anna Savelli's new musical HORIZONS has caught the attention of legendary Broadway and West End composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The show, which features 20 songs and is set in 1939 and centers on three women on a journey to find their husbands during World War II, will welcome a representative from Lloyd Webber's team to the opening performance tonight in Norwich.

Visit www.horizonsthemusical.com for more details, and learn more about the duo and their musical in the video below!

