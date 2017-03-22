Rising Broadway Stars Mike Faist, Alistair Brammer, and More Pose with Gigi Hadid in Vogue

Broadway's rising male stars are striking a pose with GIGI HADID in the latest edition of Vogue, out next week.

Designers are approaching dressing for spring with both artistry and sleight of hand, striking the perfect balance between homespun and haute. Dear Evan Hansen star Mike Faist trades his costumes for Alexander McQueen tailoring, while Finn Wittrock, who headlines in Sam Gold's revival of The Glass Menagerie, tries on a Dior Homme suit for size. You can catch all of their names in lights, but first, see them in the pages of Vogue's April issue.

Other stars featured include Miss Saigon's Alistair Brammer; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Ryan Foust, Ryan Sell, and Jake Ryan Flynn; Jitney's André Holland; and Yen's Lucas Hedges.

To see the stars in action, check out the photos on Vogue.com.

Photo credit: Patrick Demarchelier/Vogue

