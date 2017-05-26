Rialto Chatter: Nathan Lane-Led Revival of ANGELS IN AMERICA Heading to Broadway Next Season?

Nathan Lane in Angels in America

London's National Theatre's revival of Angels in America, starring Nathan Lane, may find its way across the pond to the Great White Way! Today, The New York Post's, Michael Riedel reports that Jujamcyn Theaters is currently in talks to bring the production to Broadway in time for next season.

The cast of the National Theatre's revival of Tony Kushner's landmark work also includes Stuart Angell, Mark Arnold, Arun Blair-Mangat, Susan Brown, Laura Caldow, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Kate Harper, John Hastings, Claire Lambert, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Becky Namgauds, Mateo Oxley, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Russell Tovey, Paksie Vernon, Stan West and Lewis Wilkins.

The production is directed by Olivier and Tony award-winner Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse, Husbands & Sons).

ANGELS IN AMERICA first ran on Broadway in 1993 and won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.

In 2003, HBO Films created a miniseries version of the play, with Kushner adapting his original text for the screen, and Mike Nichols directing. It became the most watched made-for-cable movie in 2003 and won both the Golden Globe and Emmy for Best Miniseries. The lead cast included Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson, Jeffrey Wright (repeating his Tony-winning Broadway role), Justin Kirk, Ben Shenkman, Patrick Wilson, and Mary-Louise Parker.

Photo by Helen Maybanks

