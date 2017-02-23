Red Carpet Roundup: Richard Ridge Chats Up the Stars at Opening Night of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (in his Broadway musical debut) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford lead the all-star cast of an extremely limited engagement of Stephen Sondheim and George Lapine's, "Sunday in the Park with George". The revival had its opening night tonight and Richard Ridge was on the scene to catch all the action on the red carpet pre-show. See all of Richard's red carpet chats with the stars below.

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

The creative team for Sunday in the Park with George features set design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, projection design by Tal Yarden, costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, co-projection design by Christopher Ash, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, music coordination by Tony Honor recipient Seymour Red Press, orchestrations by 2-time Tony Award winner Michael Starobin, production supervision by Tony honor recipient Peter Lawrence, casting by Carrie Gardner/Stephen Kopel, technical supervision by Hudson Theatrical Associates, general management by 101 Productions, Ltd., musical staging by Ann Yee, and music direction by Chris Fenwick.

