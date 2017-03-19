Real Life Passenger of COME FROM AWAY Writes Book, Comments on Importance of Support for Refugees

Kevin Tuerff has the unique distinction of being among those who inspired the musical Come From Away with their stranding in the small town of Gander following 9/11. Now he has a book to launch, and he is spreading the word about the importance of taking care of refugees especially after experiencing it firsthand.

"There's a lot that we had in common with refugees," Tuerff said in an interview with CBC News in reference to the September 11th terrorist attacks. "Basically a war had broken out, we had no information, we didn't know what was going on.We needed food, clothing and shelter, and Gander stepped up when they didn't have to. And I'm hoping that COME FROM AWAY, and my book, maybe we can move the needle a little bit to get back to that mentality."

Tuerff attended the same performance as Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, and spoke with the PM on stage afterwards. I said I want to thank you for how you are handling the refugee situation," Tuerff says, "and I wish that our country would follow your lead."

Like Come From Away, Tuerff's book recounts his story, but continues into the effect it has had on him personally. In Channel of Peace, he tells the story of how Gander's compassion, then and now, has ignited a spirit of kindness that renewed Kevin's spirituality and has inspired a new tradition of an annual "giving back" day at Tuerff's company that has since spread.? 25 percent of net proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to Gander Refugee Outreach project.

To read the full interview with Kevin Tuerff, visit CBC News.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers-spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.



On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Photo: AMERICAN TONY-NOMINATED ACTOR CHAD KIMBALL (L) PLAYS THE CHARACTER KEVIN 1, INSPIRED BY THE EXPERIENCE OF KEVIN TUERFF (R), IN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL COME FROM AWAY

