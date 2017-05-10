Ramin Karimloo to Bring 'Broadgrass' and More to BB Kings This July; Tickets on Sale Now!

It was just announced that Tony and Olivier Award Nominated star Ramin Karimloo , by arrangement with Neil O'Brien Entertainment, will be returning to BB King Blues Club - for the fifth time - this summer for Ramin Karimloo Live. The Iranian-Canadian singer, currently starring on Broadway in Anastasia, will play one of his signature concerts at the legendary 42nd street blues club on Sunday, July 23rd and Monday, July 24th at 8PM.

"There's no place like BB King's," says Ramin. "I've been playing there since 2012 and have made it a must-do when I'm in New York. From the people, to the history, to the venue itself, it's easily become one of my favorite stages to jam on."

Ramin Karimloo Live will offer fans that unique blend of rock, bluegrass and country that he discovered when recording his debut album "Human Heart" in 2012. He says, "I wanted to marry the sounds of rock and country with the signature musical theater sound that people know me for." Drawing from musical influences like The Tragically Hip, Johnny Cash, Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, he found the sound he was looking for and dubbed it "Broadgrass."

In addition to his impressive stage credits, which include starring roles in Les Misérables on Broadway and West End; Phantom of The Opera, Love Never Dies and currently on Broadway in the smash hit new musical Anastasia, Ramin has toured the world performing solo concerts, and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band. He has released three solo albums on Sony Records: Human Heart, The Road to Find Out: East, and The Road to Find out: South.

The concerts are set for Sunday, July 23rd & Monday, July 24th at 8PM. Tickets $37.50 in advance, $45 day of show. First come, First seated. Booths are available for parties of four or six. $10 food/drink minimum per person. BB King Blues Club & Grill, 237 West 42nd Street. All ages welcome. Tickets available at bit.ly/2prVJpL.

Called "a global actor for a global time," by The New York Times, the Iranian-born, Canadian-raised Tony & Olivier Award nominated actor and singer has taken the West End and Broadway by storm with stand-out performances in the most iconic roles in musical theater, as well as nuanced characterizations in new and surprising pieces of theater. He is currently starring on Broadway in the smash-hit new musical Anastasia, originating the role of Gleb Vaganov, a new character written for the stage adaptation and tailored to his talents.

In the West End, Ramin rose to fame in starring roles in both of the West End's longest running musicals: Les Misérables, where he's played Jean Valjean, Enjolras and Marius; and The Phantom of the Opera, where he played Raoul and became the youngest person ever to play The Phantom. Ramin was then hand-picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate the lead role of The Phantom in Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. For his performance, he was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for 'Best Actor in a Musical' and awarded with the prestigious Theatregoer's Choice Award and the Broadway World Award for 'Best Actor in a Musical'. Additional awards include: 'Favorite Leading Man' in London's West End by The WhatsOnStage Awards, West End Theatregoers' Choice Award for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Mis, and the 'Best Actor in a Musical' WhatsOnStage Award in 2011 for his performance as The Phantom in Love Never Dies.

Ramin made his Broadway debut in 2014 to great acclaim as Jean Valjean in Cameron Mackintosh's revival of Les Misérables and was nominated for a Tony Award. Of his Broadway debut, Entertainment Weekly said, "the revelation is Ramin Karimloo, who projects a masculine authority that cannily reveals hidden pockets of vulnerability. He's blessed with matinee-idol looks and a crystalline tenor that pierces the back rows of the theatre. With apologies to Hugh Jackman, his may be the best sung, best acted Valjean I've ever seen."

Additional, recent stage credits include Tom in Murder Ballad (West End), Che in Evita (Vancouver Opera), Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Center), and White Rabbit Red Rabbit in NYC. In December 2015, Ramin played the lead in the World Premiere of Prince of Broadway at the Tokyo Theatre Orb and the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka.

In 2011, Ramin played The Phantom alongside his Love Never Dies co-star Sierra Boggess as Christine in the hugely successful 25th Anniversary Production of The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall, which was live-streamed to cinemas across the world. For The 25th Broadway Anniversary Celebration of Phantom of the Opera, he performed the title song, "Music of The Night." In 2010 at The O2 Arena in London, Ramin played the role of Enjolras in the PBS filmed 25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables, which is one of the most widely viewed shows in the history of PBS.

In addition to his impressive stage credits, Ramin has toured the world performing solo concerts, and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band. He has released three solo albums on Sony Records: Human Heart, The Road to Find Out: East, and The Road to Find out: South.

Related Articles