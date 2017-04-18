Podcast: 'Broadwaysted' Goes Live for Episode No. 50 with the Sassy & Inspiring Krysta Rodriguez

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is celebrating a major milestone in style! For our 50th episode, we recorded Live as the headliners of an event at NYC Podfest at The Bell House in Brooklyn! Joining us for this special episode (besides an audience of #FansOfTheShow) is star of Broadway and Television, Krysta Rodriguez.

We pour out whiskey (and gin for Kimberly) as Krysta discusses her two SPRING AWAKENING experiences on Broadway, where Ana from SMASH would be now, and we finally learn the truth about Iceland. #WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds us discussing Significant Other, Finding Nemo: The Musical at Disney World, and how Kevin "gay gasped" in between laughs at THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG.

Game Master Kimberly introduces a drinking game for the audience before leading Krysta and the crew in a round of "Plot Points" and a Lights of Broadway Show Cards Mad Libs Murder Mystery. The Live show was an incredible time and we're so excited to bring the fun to our listeners this week and thank all the people who have joined us for a happy hour or two during our first 50 episodes! So grab a glass, plug in your headphones, and join the party as we celebrate our wild ride to 50 and look forward to many more Broadwaysted adventures!

Listen to the episode here:

Krysta's Bio :

Krysta Rodriguez first appeared in GOOD VIBRATIONS and the 2006 Broadway Revival of A CHORUS LINE. She quickly took the theatre world by storm, starring in the original and revival casts of SPRING AWAKENING as well as THE ADDAMS FAMILY, IN THE HEIGHTS, and FIRST DATE. Krysta also costarred in NBC's musical television series Smash and can currently be seen in NBC's series TRIAL & ERROR with John Lithgow. Follow Krysta @KRYSTAR0DRIGUEZ

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

