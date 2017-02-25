Photo Flash: WICKED Shows Off an Intricate Ritual Dance, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Makes Their Own Film Poster, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Feb. 25, 2017  

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week the boys at WICKED show off a pre-show ritual that went from simple to downright intricate, the ladies of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS put their humerous own spin on the HIDDEN FIGURES film poster, and regional friends far and wide checked in including an ahoy from Wagner College Theatre's TITANIC. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Comedy of Tenors (Regional): @missjillysue Real actors really acting #SIP #papermillplayhouse #acomedyoftenors @officialbroadwayworld

Mary Poppins (Regional): @starmeg How to survive a 2 show day #sip #marypoppins #supecal #loves

An American In Paris (National Tour): @sesty5 Ladies choice #SIP ! #parisontour #anamericaninparis #broadway #hiddenfigures #justintimefortheoscars @broadwaycom @officialbroadwayworld ðŸ"¸: @spangleyman

Oklahoma (Regional): @therealepax "They's times when women ain't got no need for men" #oklahoma #ccubfa18 #sip

Sister Act (Regional): @erinmartinezmusic The cast of Sister Act celebrates Mardi Gras on this fine Saturday! #SIP #sisteractatarkrep @officialbroadwayworld

Mary Poppins (Regional): @stannmyers The ensemble men always #twinning #samecostumesalways #interchangable #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #marypoppins

Titanic (Regional): @juliaclareadams Happy two show day from the cast of Titanic #SIP


