Photo Flash: Sally Struthers, Erin Dilly and More Party on Opening Night of CLUE: ONSTAGE at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse presents the world premiere production of "Clue: On Stage," the outrageous new comedy adapted from the cult classic film. Performances run now through May 20, 2017, and BroadwayWorld has photos from the opening night festivities on May 6 below! Plus, just announced, CLUE will tour North America beginning in the fall of 2018.

"Clue On Stage", directed by Hunter Foster, is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Eric Price and Hunter Foster. It is being produced at Bucks County Playhouse by special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, Michael Barra Productions and Aged in Wood Productions.

On a dark and stormy night, six unique guests, plus a butler and a maid, assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When their host turns up dead, it is clear that no one is safe! Soon the guests are racing to find the killer and keep the body count from stacking up. "Clue" is the comedy whodunit that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.

The cast features two-time Emmy winner and Golden Globe Award Winner Sally Struthers as Mrs. Peacock. Tony nominee Erin Dilly appears as Mrs. White, Kevin Carolan (Broadway's "Newsies") is Colonel Mustard, Brian J. Carter is Mr. Green, Clifton Duncan is Professor Plum, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Broadway's "Lysistrata Jones"; "Hairspray") is Miss Scarlet, Carson Elrod (Broadway's "Peter and the Starcatcher") is Wadsworth and Claire Simba is Yvette. The cast also includes Cassandra Dupler and William Youmans (Broadway's "Wicked," "Bright Star" and "Billy Elliot") playing multiple roles.

Hunter Foster is director. Musical staging by Jen Cody. Michael Holland is composer/music supervisor. Anna Louizos is scenic designer with lighting design by Ryan O'Gara and costume design by Nicole V. Moody. Bart Fasbender serves as sound designer. Jane Pole is production stage manager.

Tickets range from $40 - $75. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862- 2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

Photo Credit: Michael Cirilo

