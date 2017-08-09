Photo Flash: Remembering a Broadway Legend- Barbara Cook
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Barbara Cook has passed away at 89. This is an enormous loss for Broadway, the golden age of television and the music world.
Last year, Barbara Cook's anticipated autobiography, Barbara Cook: THEN AND NOW, was released by HarperCollins Publishers. Cook's companion off-Broadway production of the same name -- originally slated to run at New World Stages -- was postponed due to the "undue pressure and stress" of going straight from writing the memoir to rehearsals and this year the star's son announced her retirement.
Barbara Cook's silvery soprano, purity of tone, and warm presence have delighted audiences around the world for more than 50 years. Considered "Broadway's favorite ingenue" during the heyday of the Broadway musical, Miss Cook then launched a second career as a concert and recording artist soaring from one professional peak to another. Whether on the stages of major international venues or in the intimate setting of New York's famed Café Carlyle, Barbara Cook's popularity continues to thrive - as evidenced by a succession of seven triumphant returns toCarnegie Hall (most recently her celebratory 85th Birthday concert) where she made her legendary solo concert debut in 1975, and an ever-growing mantle of honors including the Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, her citation as a Living New York Landmark and her induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame. The recipient of the 2011 Kennedy Center Honor, in 2010 Miss Cook returned to the Broadway stage after a 23-year absence, and was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance, in the musical Sondheim on Sondheim, directed by James Lapine.
Below, BroadwayWorld's Walter McBride brings you a collection of photos of the Broadway legend.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Barbara Cook arriving for the 34th Kennedy Center Honors Presentation at Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on December 4, 2011
Barbara Cook attending the All-Star Stephen Sondheim 75th Birthday Celebration, CHILDREN AND ART at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City. March 21, 2005
Barbara Cook attending the Opening Night Performance of THE APPLE TREE at Studio 54 in New York City. December 14, 2006
Barbara Cook & Harvey Evans attending the Opening Night Performance of THE APPLE TREE at Studio 54 in New York City. December 14, 2006
Barbara Cook attending the 51st Annual Drama Desk Awards at FH Laguardia Concert Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. May 21, 2006
Angela Lansbury and Barbara Cook attending the 51st Annual Drama Desk Awards at FH Laguardia Concert Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. May 21, 2006
Barbara Cook arriving to the 60th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. June 11, 2006.
Barbara Cook attending the 51st Annual Drama Desk Awards at FH Laguardia Concert Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. May 21, 2006
Barbara Cook arriving for The New York Premiere Screening of "HAIRSPRAY" at the Ziegfeld Theatre. July 16, 2007
Barbara Cook & Harvey Evans arriving to the 61st Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall New York City on June 10, 2007.
Barbara Cook arriving for the Opening Night Performance of CORAM BOY at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. May 2, 2007
Barbara Cook & F. Murray Abraham arriving for the Opening Night Performance of CORAM BOY at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. May 2, 2007
Harvey Evans & Barbara Cook arriving for the Opening Night performance of FROST NIXON at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. April 22, 2007
Barbara Cook attending the 2007 Theatre World Awards for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debuts. Held at the World Stages Theatre in New York City. June 5, 2007
Barbara Cook & Fantasia attending the 2007 Theatre World Awards for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debuts. Held at the World Stages Theatre in New York City. June 5, 2007
Jonathan Tunick, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Barbara Cook & Steve Kazee attending a Press Preview at the 54 Below in New York City on 4/23/2013...
Harvey Evans & Barbara Cook arriving for the Roundabout Theatre Company's Opening Night Production of A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City. October 7, 2008
Leslie Kritzer, Erin Mackey, Matthew Scott, Euan Morton.Barbara Cook, James Lapine, Vanessa Williams & Tom Wopat attending the Meet & Greet the cast of the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "SONDHEIM 0n SONDHEIM" at the their rehearsal studios in New York City. March 3, 2010
James Lapine, Barbara Cook, Vanessa Williams, Tom Wopat attending the Meet & Greet the cast of the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "SONDHEIM 0n SONDHEIM" at the their rehearsal studios in New York City. March 3, 2010
Barbara Cook taking a bow during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for SONDHEIM on SONDHEIM at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2010
Euan Morton, Vanessa Williams, Barbara Cook, Tom Wopat & Leslie Kritzer taking a bow during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for SONDHEIM on SONDHEIM at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2010
Barbara Cook & Vanessa Williams taking a bow during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for SONDHEIM on SONDHEIM at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2010
Tom Wopat, Leslie Kritzer, Erin Mackey, Barbara Cook, Norm Lewis, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Scott attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for SONDHEIM on SONDHEIM at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2010
Barbara Cook arriving for the Opening Night Performance of DEUCE at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. May 6, 2007
Harvey Evans & Barbara Cook arriving for the Opening Night Performance of DEUCE at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. May 6, 2007
Debbie Reynolds & Barbara Cook attending the Opening Night of Debbie Reynolds at the Cafe Carlyle, Carlyle Hotel in New York City. June 3, 2009
Debbie Reynolds & Harvey Evans & Barbara Cook attending the Opening Night of Debbie Reynolds at the Cafe Carlyle, Carlyle Hotel in New York City. June 3, 2009
Barbara Cook & Michael Feinstein attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Follies' at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.
Barbara Cook arriving for the Opening night Performance of Broadway's "A Little Night Music" at the Water Kerr Theatre, New York City. December 13, 2009
Harvey Evans & Barbara Cook arrives for the Opening Night Performance of "The Scottsboro Boys" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.
Barbara Cook attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for SONDHEIM on SONDHEIM at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2010
Barbara Cook pictured at the 2010 Tony Award Nominees "Meet the Nominees Press Reception" at the Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York City on May 5, 2010.
Barbara Cook arriving for the 34th Kennedy Center Honors Presentation at Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on December 4, 2011
Polly Bergen, Barbara Cook and Lainie Kazan.attending the Opening Night Performance of 'The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess' at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. 1/12/2012
Barbara Cook performing a press preview at the 54 Below in New York City on 4/23/2013
Barbara Cook performing a press preview at the 54 Below in New York City on 4/23/2013
Barbara Cook performing a press preview at the 54 Below in New York City on 4/23/2013
Barbara Cook performing a press preview at the 54 Below in New York City on 4/23/2013
Barbara Cook taking a bow during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for SONDHEIM on SONDHEIM at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2010
Stephen Sondheim & Barbara Cook attending the Premiere Screening of HBO's 'Six By Sondheim' at The Museum Of Modern Art in New York City on November 18, 2013.
Barbara Cook & Tony Bennett attending the Premiere Screening of HBO's 'Six By Sondheim' at The Museum Of Modern Art in New York City on November 18, 2013.
Barbara Cook attends the Opening Night Gala Party for the New York Philharmonic staged production of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' at Avery Fisher Hall on March 5, 2014 in New York City.
The 2016 Helen Hayes Award Dinner honoring Barbara Cook at The Players Club on November 17, 2016 in New York City.
