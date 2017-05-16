Photo Flash: Raul Esparza, Jeremy Jordan, Patina Miller and More Celebrate Stephen Schwartz at Classic Stage Company's Spring Gala

Gabriel Ebert, Raul Esparza, Ann Harada, Judy Kuhn, Jeremy Jordan, Patina Miller, Jason Sudeikis, George Takei, Broadway Inspirational Voices and many others headlined "Musical Masterworks, The Music of Stephen Schwartz," a gala benefit for Off-Broadway's esteemed Classic Stage Company last night, May 15, 2017, at Alice Tully Hall (1941 Broadway). The performance was directed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, CSC's Artistic Director. BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

Stephen Schwartz has contributed music and/or lyrics to Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working (which he adapted and directed), Rags, Children of Eden, and the opera Séance on a Wet Afternoon. He collaborated with Alan Menken on the scores for Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Enchanted, and wrote the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt. Mr. Schwartz is artistic director of the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshops and serves on the Council of the Dramatists Guild. He is a member of the Theater Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Honors include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

Now in its 49th Season, CSC is committed to re-imagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. The company has been a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with the great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today. CSC serves an average of 35,000 audience members annually, including more than 4,000 students through its nationally recognized education programs. Productions have been cited repeatedly by all the major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

Photo Credit: Da Ping Luo

Related Articles