Photo Flash: Hal Prince, Audra McDonald, and More Inducted Into Lincoln Center Performing Arts Hall of Fame

Last night at Alice Tully Hall, The Performing Arts Hall of Fame at Lincoln Center held its first-ever induction ceremony and gala. The inaugural class of honorees included legendary artists Plácido Domingo, Yo-Yo Ma, Audra McDonald, Leontyne Price, Harold Prince, and Louis Armstrong. The event also honored Lincoln Center's founding members, whose spirit of innovation made Lincoln Center possible. Hosted by CBS's Norah O'Donnell, the-one-night only exclusive celebration raised $1.1 million for the 10 arts organizations of Lincoln Center.

Creative luminaries and patrons braved the unseasonably chilly night to toast these legends in their respective disciplines. Tina Fey, Alan Alda, Renée Fleming, Joel Grey and Denyce Graves (who also performed) were among the evening's presenters. Performers included Gavin Creel, Jared Grimes, Emily Skinner, the Silk Road Ensemble, and Bria Skonberg. A stirring highlight was Adam Gwon's original composition for Audra McDonald performed by James Monroe Iglehart, Ashley Brown and Lindsay Mendez, backed by Rosie's Theater Kids chorus. Operalia Competition singers, and vocalists from the Washington National Opera and LA Opera Young Artist programs also performed.

A common theme expressed by honorees and presenters alike was their deep admiration for Lincoln Center and an unwavering belief in the performing arts as a connecting thread for all of humanity. Wynton Marsalis said of his hero Louis Armstrong: "The depth of his humanity is what made him great." Yo-Yo Ma observed "Music is a human interaction. Think about the power of art for ourselves and our society." Meanwhile Audra McDonald thanked her Lincoln Center family for giving her the life she is so fortunate to lead.

The Performing Arts Hall of Fame at Lincoln Center honors artists and cultural leaders who embody greatness in their field. It recognizes the dynamic creativity, tenacity, and innovative spirit that characterizes these artists and inspires future generations of arts pioneers. Never before has there been a hall of fame dedicated solely to the performing arts, and Lincoln Center, as the nation's leading performing arts center, is proud to host the very first.

