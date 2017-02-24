Photo Flash: GREAT COMET and HAMILTON Tour Unite at Broadway at W Times Square

Broadway at W Times Square continues to wow audiences and hotel guests with their newly hit concert series featuring Broadway cast members and their respective shows accompanied by acoustic guitar and cajon. On Sunday, Feb. 19th cast members from blockbuster shows Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 and the 1st national tour of Hamilton shared their amazing talents in the raw, up close and intimate setting of W Times Square Hotel. Special guest host was Hamilton's, and newly announced Josh Groban successor, Okieriete Onaodowan. Check out the pics below!

Cast members who performed from The Great Comet of 1812 were Courtney Bassett, Nicholas Belton, Josh Canfield, Ashley Perez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson, Brad Giovanine, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Alden Krauss, Andrew Mayer, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Cathryn Wake, and Lauren Zakrin.

For Hamilton, Amber Iman (Peggy/Maria) hosted and performed alongside some of her cast members. Joining Iman was co-star Solea Pfeiffer (Eliza) and castmates Ryan Alvarado, Ruben J. Carbajal, Dan Belnavis, Julia K. Harriman, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, and Keenan D. Washington.

BROADWAY AT W Times Square is a night produced by 42 Seven Productions, Broadway and Tv/Film veterans, in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts. An authentic Broadway experience at the exclusive W NY- Times Square. Daniel J. Watts of Tony Award-winning HAMILTON and HBO's "Vinyl" is the resident host of the series, which features cast members from your favorite Broadway shows and special guest stars from Broadway, TV, and Film.

Check out photos below:

Photo Credit: Matthew Stocke



Blaine Alden Krauss



Lauren Zakrin



Shoba Narayan and Mary Page Nance



Courtney Bassett and Lauren Zakrin



Andrew Mayer and Shoba Narayan



Mary Spencer Knapp



Courtney Bassett



Brad Giovanine



Alex Ortega and Shoba Narayan



Alex Gibson



Lauren Zakrin



Marty Thomas



Nick Gaswirth, Josh Canfield, and Alex Gibson



Cathryn Wake



Ashley Perez Flanagan



Okieriete Onaodowan



Andrew Mayer



Mary Page Nance



Blaine Alden Krauss



Nicholas Belton, Andrew Mayer, Alex Ortega, Cathryn Wake, and Ashley Perez Flanagan



Ashley Perez Flanagan and Nicholas Belton



Ryan Vasquez



Solea Pfieffer



Julia K. Harriman



Marcus Paul James



Raven Thomas



Amber Iman and Raven Thomas

