Photo Flash: First Look at Paige Davis and Javier Manente in 'MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE' at Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO presents the Pittsburgh premiere of Off-Broadway sensation, MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, & MARRIAGE, now through August 13 at the CLO Cabaret. BroadwayWorld has photos of the cast in action below!

Icon of the television hosting set, Paige Davis, stars as Miss Abigail. Pittsburgh CLO alum Javier Manente stars as Paco, her strapping young assistant. Miss Abigail and Paco will invite audiences to take part in Miss Abigail's self-help talk show, during which they'll answer any and every one of your questions as they share Miss Abigail's outrageously funny "how-to's" on dating, mating and marriage.

Tickets are now available online at CLOCabaret.com, by phone at 412-456-6666 or in person at the Theater Square Box Office.

Photo Credit: Matt Polk

