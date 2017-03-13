Photo Flash: First Look at Billy Porter-Helmed TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at Huntington

The Huntington Theatre Company presents the explosive Pulitzer Prize winner Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk Award winner Billy Porter (The Colored Museum at the Huntington and Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway). Performances run now through April 9, 2017 at the Avenue of the Arts / BU Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Topdog/Underdog is a darkly comic, deeply theatrical fable about family wounds and healing bonds. Lincoln and Booth are brothers: best friends and bitter rivals. Lincoln, a former 3-card monte hustler, works as a Lincoln impersonator in a shooting gallery; Booth is an aspiring grifter. He tempts his brother to get back in the game, but the consequences could be deadly.

"I am over the moon about returning to the Huntington with such an important work," said director Billy Porter. "I am humbled that both Peter DuBois and Suzan-Lori Parkshave entrusted me to interpret this material for a new generation. I promise to make you proud!"

Performances run March 10 - April 9, 2017 at Avenue of the Arts / BU Theatre, 264 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA. Single tickets starting at $25 and FlexPasses are on sale: online at huntingtontheatre.org; by phone at 617 266 0800; or in person at the BU Theatre Box Office, 264 Huntington Ave. and the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA Box Office, 527 Tremont St. in Boston's South End.