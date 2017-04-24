Photo Coverage: On the Purple Carpet for Opening Night of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opened just last night at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special night and we're taking you to the
red purple carpet below!
Broadway's Willy Wonka, Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) leads a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town), Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee (Tuck Everlasting) and introducing Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell making their Broadway debuts as Charlie Bucket, with Yesenia Ayala (Broadway Debut), Darius Barnes (Cinderella), Colin Bradbury (Come Fly Away), Jared Bradshaw (Jersey Boys), Ryan Breslin (Newsies), Kristy Cates (Finding Neverland), Madeleine Doherty (The Producers), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Talya Groves (Motown), Cory Lingner (On The Town), Elliott Mattox (Broadway Debut), Monette McKay (Memphis), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Paul Slade Smith (Finding Neverland), Katie Webber (Wicked), Stephen Carrasco (Fiddler on the Roof), Robin Masella (Cats), Kristin Piro (An American In Paris), Amy Quanbeck (Broadway Debut), Michael Williams (On The Town), and Mikey Winslow (On The Town).
For more than 50 years, Roald Dahl's story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has captured imaginations around the world, and now for the first time Broadway audiences are invited to experience Willy Wonka's delightful and semi-dark chocolate world first-hand. Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for exquisitely nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The Golden ticket!
Jessica Rose and Corey Brunish
Jessica Rose and Corey Brunish
Sarah Jessica Parker, Marion Loretta Broderick, Tabitha Broderick
Meg Donnelly
Meg Donnelly
Carly Hughes
Carly Hughes
Meg Donnelly and Carly Hughes
Bonnie Comley, Lenny Lane, Frankie Lane and Stewart F. Lane
Bonnie Comley, Lenny Lane, Frankie Lane and Stewart F. Lane
Toby Emmerich, Mark Kaufman, Kevin Tsujihara
Noah Emmerich and Brett Ratner
Brett Ratner
Noah Emmerich
Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski
Basil Twist and Boyfriend
Basil Twist
Annie Golden
Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Uranowitz
Andrea Martin
James Wilkie Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Matthew Broderick and James Wilkie Broderick
Matthew Broderick
James Wilkie Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Bobby Moynihan, Brynn O'Malley
Brynn O'Malley
Bobby Moynihan
Ben Vereen
John Stamos
Carly Hughes
Jennifer Lewis
Jennifer Lewis
Marc Shaiman
Ana Gasteyer and Ulysses McKittrick
Tamsen Fadal
Tamsen Fadal
Amanda Green
Amanda Green
John Benjamin Hickey
John Benjamin Hickey
Jane Krakowski and Bennett Godley
Jane Krakowski, Bennett Godley
Joey Arias
Joey Arias
Andrew Rannells
Stephanie J. Block
Andrew Rannells
Andrea Martin
Andrea Martin
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marion Loretta Broderick, Tabitha Broderick
Matthew Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marion Loretta Broderick, Tabitha Broderick
John Stamos
John Stamos
John Stamos
Rachel Dratch and son Eli Benjamin Wahl
John McEnroe and Patty Smyth
Jack O'Brien
Ben Vereen
Ben Vereen