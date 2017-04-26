Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation, starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train), Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, "24: Legacy"), directed by Trip Cullman(Significant Other, Yen), officially opened last night, April 25, at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld was there at opening night and brings you some red carpet action below!
Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young con man, Paul (Hawkins), who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), saying he knows their son at college. Claiming he's the son of actor Sidney Poitier, Paul tells them he has just been mugged and all his money is gone.
Captivated by Paul's intelligence (and the possibility of appearing in his father's new movie), the Kittredges invite him to stay overnight. After finding him in bed with a hustler (Cusati-Moyer), their picture of Paul changes, and Ouisa and Flan turn detective trying to piece together the connections that gave him access to their lives. Meanwhile, Paul's cons unexpectedly lead him into darker territory as his lies begin to catch up with him.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Samuel L. Jackson
Tripp Cullman
John Guare and Adele Chatfield-Taylor
John Guare
Adele Chatfield-Taylor
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry
Jerry Zaks
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine
Hisham Tawfiq
Hisham Tawfiq
Victor Garber
Teyonah Parris
Teyonah Parris
Rob Ashford
Melissa Fitzgerald and Patrick Murphy
Nick Kroll
Nick Kroll
Jerry Zaks
Jill Rose and Jerry Zaks
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine
Dominic Fumusa
Stephanie J Block and Sebastian Arcelus
Stephanie J Block and Sebastian Arcelus
Gideon Glick
Gideon Glick
Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Joshua Harmon
Lindsay Mendez
Rebecca Naomi Jones
Sas Goldberg
Joshua Harmon
Dan Bucatinsky
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen
Morgan Everitt
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell and Morgan Everitt
Simon Stephens
Julie White
Julie White
Kenneth Lonergan
Matthew Broderick
Kenneth Lonergan and Matthew Broderick
David Schwimmer
Tripp Cullman
Tripp Cullman and Ari Graynor
Ari Graynor