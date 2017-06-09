2017 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Michael Greif

Jun. 9, 2017  

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Direction of a Musical nominee for Dear Evan Hansen- Michael Greif, as captured by Walter McBride!

Michael has directed Dear Evan Hansen at the Arena Stage in DC in 2015, Second Stage Theatre in 2016, and the current Broadway production, which began las fall at the Music Box Theatre. Most recently he directed War Paint at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Broadway: If/Then, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens, Rent (Tony Award nominations), and Never Gonna Dance. Delacorte: The Tempest, Winter's Tale, Romeo and Juliet.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

