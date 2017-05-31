DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Photo Coverage: Ben Platt's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Gang Celebrates His New Sardi's Portrait!

May. 31, 2017  

Just yesterday, star of Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt, joined the fabled walls of Sardi's... or at least his new portrait did. BroadwayWorld was on hand as Platt and some of his Broadway family celebrated the big day!

Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of The Book of Mormon and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash (dir. Jonathan Demme, Starring Meryl Streep). Upcoming: Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (dir. Ang Lee), Drunk Parents (dir. Fred Wolf),The Female Brain (dir. Whitney Cummings). National Tours: Caroline, or Change (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camolot, and The Sound of Music (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

