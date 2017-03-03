Original Stars of A CHORUS LINE to Reunite for NYPL Archival Chat

One of the most momentous works in modern theatre history started as an archiving project. In 1974 a group of "Gypsies" (Broadway dancers) gathered together along with choreographer/director Michael Bennet to record oral histories about their lives.

By the summer of 1975 Marvin Hamlisch, Ed Kleban, James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante transformed these stories into a genre-redefining Broadway hit that would go on to be the first Olivier Award winning musical.

Join the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts for a conversation with original members of the cast and crew of A CHORUS LINE, illustrated by artifacts from the Library's archives, on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 6 p.m. Free with required reservation!

Visit www.nypl.org/events/programs/2017/03/23/curtian-conversation-chorus-line-reunion for tickets and more information.

A CHORUS LINE, with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante, opened at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway July 25, 1975, directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett. The musical received 12 Tony Award nominations and won 9, as well as the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Related Articles