No '1984' After 2004: Broadway Production Announces Age Restriction

Producers Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin announced today that the Broadway Premiere of the new stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984, will implement, effective immediately, an Age Restriction Policy: No theatergoers born after 2004 will be admitted to 1984. Audience members must be age 13 years or older in order to enter the Hudson Theatre. For tickets and info, visithttp://www.revisedtruth.com/.

The Age Restriction policy is being implemented due to the intensity of the production, which includes several scenes that are graphic in nature and have disturbed younger patrons.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, Orwell's 1984 has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages, surging again this year to the top of the bestselling lists in the wake of "fake news" and "alternative facts."

Now, Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan have adapted the novel into a chilling theatrical event as we watch the iconic characters of Winston, Julia and O'Brien-played respectively by the extraordinary trio of Tony® Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut, and Tony® Award winner Reed Birney-negotiate a world that believes, as the novel boldly exclaims: War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.

1984 also stars Wayne Duvall (Parsons), Carl Hendrick Louis (Martin), Nick Mills (Syme), Michael Potts (Charrington), and Cara Seymour (Mrs. Parsons).

Adapted and directed by Icke and Macmillan, 1984 arrives in New York on the heels of four wildly successful U.K. runs. The strictly limited engagement began performances on May 18, 2017, and officially opens on June 22, 2017 at Broadway's new Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street). It is a strictly limited engagement through October 8, 2017.

This production of 1984 was originally produced in the U.K. by Headlong, Nottingham Playhouse, and the Almeida Theatre, London; as well as on the West End at The Playhouse Theatre London, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Eleanor Lloyd Productions.

