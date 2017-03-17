Nick Blaemire Musical A LITTLE MORE ALIVE Heading to the Big Screen

Deadline reports that "Lost In Translation" producer Ross Katz will helm a big screen adaptation of Nick Blaemire's modern musical A LITTLE MORE ALIVE. Blaemire, who penned the music and lyrics for Broadway's GLORY DAYS, wrote the book, music and lyrics for the stage production of A Little More Alive. He will also pen the screenplay for the movie version. Tony Award winner Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen) will finance and produce the project, set to begin filming this summer.



In this heartfelt and original folk-pop musical, recently produced at the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA, two estranged brothers reunite at their mother's funeral. An unexpected discovery found in their old home movies reveals a secret that have been hiding in plain sight their entire lives. It changes everything about the way they see each other, and the family by which they define themselves.



Nick Blaemire is a Brooklyn-based writer and performer. At 23, he wrote the music and lyrics to GLORY DAYS (book by James Gardiner), which premiered at the Signature Theatre in DC, before moving to the Circle in THE SQUARE Theatre on Broadway. The show has now been produced more than 30 times around the world, with licensing by Playscripts and the Original Cast Recording through Ghostlight Records. Since then, Nick has written book, music and lyrics for three new original musicals: A LITTLE MORE ALIVE, which has been produced at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Kansas City Rep and Barrington Stage Company; SOON, which premiered at the Signature Theatre, and for which he was honored with the Stephen Sondheim Young Artist Citation; and FALLOUT, a commission with Kyle Jarrow, currently in development.

As a performer, credits include the Broadway productions of GODSPELL, CRY-BABY, the Off Broadway premieres of FOUND (Atlantic) and DOGFIGHT (2st), and the current revival of TICK, TICK...BOOM! (Keen Company).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

