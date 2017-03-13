NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
Mar. 13, 2017  

Netflix turned to Twitter today to announce that they have greenlit a second season of the original series LEMONY SNICKET'S A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS, starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris. Season One of the series premiered worldwide on Friday, January 13, 2017. Check out the announcement below!



Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) and starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans -- Violet, Klaus, and Sunny - whose evil guardian Count Olaf (Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents' mysterious death.

Netflix Renews SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS, Starring Neil Patrick Harris
The eight-episode series is a Netflix original production, executive produced by Emmy Award winner Barry Sonnenfeld and Daniel Handler, and also stars Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket), Joan Cusack (Justice Strauss), Malina Weissman (Violet Baudelaire) and Louis Hynes (Klaus Baudelaire).

