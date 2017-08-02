Michelle Dockery Joins Bryan Cranston In NETWORK At The National Theatre

This autumn the National Theatre will stage the world-premiere of Network, Lee Hall's new adaptation of the Oscar-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

Directed by Ivo Van Hove, Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston plays Howard Beale and announced today is Michelle Dockery as Diana Christenson.

Michelle said: "It's a wonderful feeling to be going back to the National after eight years. To be working with Bryan Cranston and Ivo Van Hove on an adaptation of this brilliant film is a rare and exhilarating opportunity, I am thrilled."

NETWORK is adapted by Lee Hall, based on the Paddy Chayefsky film. Previews from 4 November, press night 13 November, continuing in the repertoire until 24 March.

Howard Beale, news anchorman, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when the ratings soar, the network seizes on their new found populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV.

Network depicts a dystopian media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and horrifying by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976. Now, Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) and director Ivo Van Hove (Hedda Gabler) bring his masterwork to the stage for the first time, with Bryan Cranston (All the Way, for which he won the Tony for Best Actor, Breaking Bad and Trumbo for which he was nominated for an Oscar) in the role of Howard Beale.

Set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costume design by An D'Huys, music and sound design by Eric Sleichim.

A very limited number of additional on stage seats will be released in the autumn - see the NT website for more information.

Network is produced in association with Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies.

