Melissa Errico to Put on BROADWAY FIRECRACKER Summer Holiday Concert at Birdland

Broadway leading lady and Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico will return to the Broadway at Birdland Concert Series with "Broadway Firecracker" on Monday, July 3 at 7pm at Birdland Jazz (315 West 44th Street), bringing this special summer holiday concert to her favorite jazz venue.

Celebrating the sexy and heartfelt songs of Hollywood & Broadway in the 1930s, 40s & 50s, Melissa's setlist was inspired by her latest concerts with Michael Feinstein, especially their recent debut together at Carnegie Hall, which featured film music of the 40s & 50s. Expect to hear songs immortalized by Doris Day, Peggy Lee & Judy Garland, peppered with Melissa's unique and funny personality and stories of her family roots in the original Ziegfeld Follies. Material will include "Friendly Star," "Blue Room," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," and "Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend." The show will feature direction by Scott Barnes, with musical direction by Tedd Firth.

Tickets are $40 (plus $10 food/drink minimum) & can be purchased online at www.BirdlandJazz.com.

Later in July, Melissa will be offering two concerts at Provincetown with Seth Rudetsky on July 28 & 29. Errico also returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on Saturday, June 3 at 7pm for the NYC debut of her acclaimed concert "Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim" where she will lend her gorgeous voice to the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, including songs from shows of his that she has starred in. With numbers from Gypsy, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, A Little Night Music, and more, the concert is one no Sondheim or Broadway fan should miss.

She is also set to perform at the Irish Rep. Gala on June 13 at Town Hall which will also celebrate the music of Stephen Sondheim. Errico's history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in Sunday In The Park With George at The Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration. She went on to perform many tribute concerts for Sondheim at such venues as Avery Fisher Music Hall, Symphony Space, and The Natural History Museum. Errico was honored to costar as Clara opposite Judy Kuhn in Passion at Classic Stage Company, and critics called Errico's Drama Desk-nominated performance "sublime; I've never seen or heard a better Clara," (The Wall Street Journal). In the 2016 Encores! season, Melissa tackled one of Sondheim's most controversial and conflicted heroines when she shone as Leona in Do I Hear A Waltz?. For this, it was said that "Errico delivers an emotionally complex & haunting performance" (The Hollywood Reporter) and her interpretation was called "exquisite" (The New York Times).

Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico has established herself as a Broadway star, film/television actress, recording and concert artist. She has starred in the Broadway musicals Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas and Amour; as well as the first national tour of Les Miserables. At The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she has starred in The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady and Camelot. Her solo CDs include, Blue Like That (EMI/Capitol Records), Lullabies & Wildflowers (VMG/Universal), Legrand Affair (Ghostlight/Sony) and What About Today? Melissa Errico Live at 54 Below (Broadway Records; CD & DVD). She has starred in plays by Shaw, Oscar Wilde and Wally Shawn. Television roles include, the series Central Park West by Darren Star, recurring roles on Stephen Soderbergh's The Knick (Catherine) and Showtime's Billions (June). Melissa has collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on the revival of Sunday In the Park with George (Dot/ Marie) at The Kennedy Center, followed by John Doyle's production of Passion (Clara) for which she was nominated for a sixth Drama Desk Award; and most recently as Leona in the 2016 Encores! production of Do I Hear A Waltz? at City Center. This season, she reprised the role of Sharon in a smash hit off-Broadway revival of Finian's Rainbow at the Irish Repertory Theatre which was extended many times, received rave reviews and was filmed in January 2017 for The Lincoln Center Library. Melissa has served on The National Endowment for the Arts and has published essays for various magazines as well as The New York Times. She is married to tennis player and sports commentator Patrick McEnroe, and they have three young daughters and a Yorkie named Pepper.

