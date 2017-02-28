MURIEL'S WEDDING Makes Its World Premiere in Sydney, November; Tickets on Sale March 13

MURIEL'S WEDDING The Musical makes its world premiere in Sydney November 7, 2017 - January 20, 2018 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre. Tickets go on sale March 13.

For more information visit: https://www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/campaign/2017/muriels-wedding

The creative team includes: Keir Nuttall and Kate Miller-Heidke who are award-winning singer-songwriters; Director Simon Phillips; the film's original writer-director PJ Hogan and eye-popping sets and costumes from Gabriela Tylesova.

About the show: Muriel Heslop is back! In this highly-anticipated world premiere, the iconic Australian film is set to become an equally iconic laugh-out-loud musical.

Stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit, Muriel dreams of the perfect wedding - the white dress, the church, the attention. Unfortunately, there's one thing missing. A groom. Following her dreams to Sydney, Muriel ends up with everything she ever wanted - a man, a fortune and a million Twitter followers. That's when things start to go really wrong.

The film's original writer-director PJ Hogan has updated his screenplay into a dazzling new stage show, bringing the story into the present but keeping all the irreverence and naughtiness of the film along with its dark edge. There will, of course, be a bunch of the beloved ABBA hits that so beautifully embody Muriel's hopes and dreams, as well as an incredible soundtrack of addictive new songs.

Director Simon Phillips (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead) leads a stellar creative team, with eye-popping sets and costumes from Gabriela Tylesova (Love Never Dies) and original music by award-winning singer-songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall. With a big cast and a live band, this will be the theatre event of the year.

Tickets won't last long.

