'MARGARITAVILLE', LOVE NEVER DIES, SCHOOL OF ROCK and More Line Up for Broadway In Chicago's 2017 Summer Concert

Broadway In Chicago has announced their annual FREE BROADWAY IN CHICAGO SUMMER CONCERT, sponsored by ABC 7 Chicago and hosted by Janet Davies , ABC 7 Chicago's entertainment reporter and host of the entertainment and lifestyle program 190 NORTH on ABC 7.

The concert will take place on Monday, August 14, 2017 at 6:15 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (201 E Randolph St). The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert at Millennium Park is presented with the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

This year, there will be preview performances from Disney's ALADDIN, BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL, the Pre-Broadway Engagement of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, LES MISÉRABLES, LOVE NEVER DIES, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK and WICKED. More performances will be announced closer to the event.

"This is truly our favorite night of the year! At the incomparable Pritzker Pavilion, you are surrounded by the Chicago skyline and entertained by a selection of phenomenal musicals. It is a truly unique evening," says Eileen LaCario, Vice President of Broadway In Chicago. "The evening brings Chicagoans of all ages together to appreciate Broadway's best - it is like the 'Lollapalooza' of Broadway."

The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert is presented in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events as part of Millennium Park Presents. Millennium Park proudly presents symphonic music, dance, opera, Broadway hits and more-performed by some of Chicago's best-loved cultural institutions. For full calendar information, visit millenniumpark.org. For exciting facts about the Park, program updates and weather cancellations, follow us on Twitter (@Millennium_Park) and Instagram (Millennium_Park) and like us on Facebook.

For more information on the Summer Concert and Broadway In Chicago, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

