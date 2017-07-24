Lucille Lortel's Historic White Barn Theatre Demolished

Following years of the best efforts from Hollywood and Broadway notables to save the late Lucille Lortel, Queen of Off-Broadway's White Barn Theater in Norwalk, Connecticut, the historic venue was demolished last week.

According to The Hour, manager of the property owner James Fieber said of Lortel descendent Waldo Mayo: "Waldo expressed that he was very appreciative that we gave him and his organization a long period of time to consummate the deal - over two years - and he acknowledged that fundraising was more difficult than he anticipated. However, he's still interested in trying to figure some way to build a theater on that property."

Feiber 'remains open to discussion' about aspects of the property's future.

For almost 50 years, playwrights such as Terence McNally, Athol Fugard, Edward Albee, Eugene Ionesco, George C. Wolfe, Samuel Beckett, Lanford Wilson, Cy Coleman and Sean O'Casey premiered works at The White Barn. Many went on to Broadway, London or regional theatre productions. Lucille Lortel had an eye for talent and she brought them all together at her 148 seat "jewel box" of a theater.

