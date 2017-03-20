Jessie Mueller, Christopher Jackson, Will Chase, and Adrienne Warren to Perform with The New York Pops

On April 21, 2017 at 8:00PM, The New York Pops, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, will continue its 34th season at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, by bringing to life the soundtrack of a generation, including songs by James Taylor, Carole King, and more. The concert will feature the full 78-piece New York Pops orchestra performing new orchestrations of classic songs, performed by Broadway stars. Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, The Lion King, In the Heights) joins the previously announced Will Chase (Something Rotten, Smash), Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along, Orange is the New Black).

The orchestra will continue its year-long celebration of the 25th Anniversary of its flagship education program, Kids in the Balcony, by inviting 100 children from New York City partner schools to attend the concert free of charge. These students will receive customized workbooks and a pre-concert visit from a Teaching Artist. The program has served more than 60,000 children since it began in 1991.

The New York Pops celebrates its 34th Birthday with its Gala concert Something Wonderful: The Symphonic Spirit of Broadway on Monday, May 1, 2017, at 7:00PM at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. The concert will celebrate Music Honorees Kelli O'Hara and Bartlett Sher for their iconic contributions to the canon of modern musical theater and Corporate Honoree Karen van Bergen, CEO, Omnicom Public Relations Group for her commitment to the arts and arts education.

Critically acclaimed, Tony Award nominated actor and singer Will Chase currently stars as Griffin Monroe in the ABC drama Time After Time and HBO's The Deuce, and most recently starred on ABC's Nashville as country music superstar Luke Wheeler. Other television appearances include recurring roles on CBS's The Good Wife, FX's Rescue Me, and as Michael Swift on NBC's Broadway-inspired Smash, as well as appearances on Blue Bloods, White Collar, Pan Am, Royal Pains, and Law and Order: Criminal Intent. Film credits include Butterflies of Bill Baker (Best Actor-Chain NYC Film Festival), Four Single Fathers, and Shaft with Samuel L. Jackson. Best known as one of Broadway's "most versatile leading men", he received 2013 Tony Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of John Jasper in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and most recently starred on Broadway as William Shakespeare in Something Rotten!. His other Broadway credits include Billy Elliot, Aida, Lennon, Nice Work If You Can Get It, High Fidelity, The Full Monty, Miss Saigon, and Roger in Rent, which was captured on the big screen in Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway. Will can be heard on several original Broadway cast recordings, as well as three seasons of cast albums for the show Nashville. He has performed all over the world and has sung with the renowned New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the Cincinnati Pops, and the Colorado Symphony. Having studied conducting with Atlanta Symphony's Robert Spano, Will has premiered countless compositions, and has worked and performed with some of the most important composers and musical luminaries in the world. Born and raised in rural Kentucky, Chase trained as a percussionist, conductor, and actor, and received his degree from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Oberlin, Ohio. He has two daughters, Daisy and Gracie, and calls Brooklyn, New York home. He can be followed on Twitter @WillChaseMe.

Christopher Jackson is a Tony Award nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical Hamilton, which opened on Broadway last August. Christopher's Broadway credits include Holler If Ya Hear Me, After Midnight, Bronx Bombers (Derek Jeter), In the Heights (Benny), Memphis (Delray Farrell) and The Lion King (Simba). Off Broadway credits include Bronx Bombers (Primary Stages), The Jammer (Atlantic Theater Company), Lonely, I'm Not (Second Stage Theater), In the Heights (37 Arts), and Cotton Club Parade (at City Center Encores!). Christopher can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama "Bull" where he plays Chunk, a stylist who prepares defendants for trial. Christopher also recorded an original song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the new Disney film Moana, which arrived in theaters this past November. In film and TV, he has appeared in Freestyle Love Supreme (Pivot Network) Person of Interest, A Gifted Man, Fringe, Gossip Girl, Tracers, and Afterlife. He was also the Composer/Songwriter for Sesame Street (6 Emmy nominations and 1 win), and co-Music Supervisor and Writer for The Electric Company (PBS). Christopher won an Emmy Award for his song with Will.I.Am, "What I Am". In 2010 he released his first solo album titled IN THE NAME OF LOVE with Yellow Sound Lab Records and is currently working on his second album. He also has several musical projects in development for the musical stage.

Jessie Mueller was recently nominated for a 2016 Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as Jenna in Waitress. The talented actress won the 2014 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and a 2015 Grammy Award for her performance as Carole King in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. She made her Broadway debut opposite Harry Connick Jr. in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, for which she received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations. She was also seen on Broadway in The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination) and Nice Work If You Can Get It. She has also appeared in Carousel at the New York Philharmonic, and Into the Woods as Cinderella at the Delacorte Theater. In her native Chicago, Mueller has won acclaim for starring roles in She Loves Me (Joseph Jefferson Award), Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof, Curtains, and Carousel (Joseph Jefferson Award), among other musicals.

Adrienne Warren was most recently seen in the Broadway production of Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders/Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. She recently finished filming the USA pilot THE TAP. She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony Nominated Bring it On the Musical on Broadway and was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by a national tour. Other New York theatre credits include The Wiz at City Center Encores!. She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra, for which she received her first Platinum and Gold records. She has been seen in live performances on The Today Show, The Wendy Williams Show, America's Got Talent, the 67th Annual Tony Awards, and performed as well as recorded as a vocalist for the 2012 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. TV credits include the Amazon pilot Point of Honor, Orange is the New Black, Blue Bloods, Royal Pains, People in New Jersey, Irreversible, and Black Box. She is currently the voice of Maybelline New York.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States, and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the leadership of dynamic Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music. The orchestra performs an annual subscription series and birthday gala at Carnegie Hall, as well as a summer concert series at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The New York Pops is dedicated to lifelong learning, and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, children's hospitals, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun. Visit www.newyorkpops.org for more information. Follow The New York Pops on Facebook (facebook.com/newyorkpops), Instagram (@thenewyorkpops), and Twitter (@newyorkpops).

Steven Reineke is the Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Principal Pops Conductor of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and the Principal Pops Conductor Designate for the Houston Symphony, beginning in the 2017-2018 season. Mr. Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and has been on the podium with the Boston Pops, The Cleveland Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Ravinia. His extensive North American conducting appearances include San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Edmonton and Pittsburgh. As the creator of more than one hundred orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Mr. Reineke's work has been performed worldwide, and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings on the Telarc label. His symphonic works Celebration Fanfare, Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Casey at the Bat are performed frequently in North America. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands around the world. A native of Ohio, Mr. Reineke is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio, where he earned bachelor of music degrees with honors in both trumpet performance and music composition. He currently resides in New York City with his husband, Eric Gabbard.

