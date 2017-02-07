JONAH: ON STAGE! to Set Sail in Cinemas This Spring

For more than four decades, experiencing one of Sight & Sound's biblical stage epics meant a drive to Lancaster, PA or Branson, MO. But on May 2, 2017, all that is about to change when one of Sight & Sound's musical dramas splashes into movie theaters nationwide from Fathom Events for a special one-night presentation called JONAH: On Stage!

In addition to this incredible production, audiences will get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the history of Sight & Sound Theatres, whose live stage shows have been seen by more than 22 million visitors worldwide.

"More than a million people come to see one of our shows every year," Sight & Sound CEO Matt Neff said. "And now for the very first time, instead of audiences coming to us-we're going to them."

Find locations and buy tickets at JonahOnStageMovie.com. Watch the trailer below!

JONAH: On Stage! From the pages of the Bible to the theatrical stage and now, in select movie theaters for one incredible night. Get ready for a jaw-dropping adventure for the whole family as one of the Bible's biggest stories comes to life in Sight & Sound's JONAH: On Stage! This special one-night event will be in select cinemas on Tuesday, May 2 only.

Filmed in front of a live audience at Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, JONAH: On Stage! brings to life the journey of this lovable, yet stubborn prophet. This spectacular performance offers delightful humor, cinematic music, massive sets, amazing costumes and a breath-taking underwater scene featuring a huge 40-foot whale-with one big appetite!

When God calls Jonah to offer mercy and forgiveness to the people of Nineveh, he runs straight ... in the opposite direction! As is often the case, one bad choice leads to another and soon Jonah's "get-away" ship is on the verge of destruction amidst a terrible storm. To save themselves, the ship's crew tosses Jonah overboard ... and into the waiting mouth of one ginormous fish.

But as Jonah discovers, God is always willing to offer anyone another chance-Ninevites and run-away prophets alike! Experience the hit musical that more than 1 million people have enjoyed at Sight & Sound as JONAH: On Stage! plays in select cinemas only on Tuesday, May 2.

The original live stage production Jonah debuted in 2012 at Sight & Sound's theater in Lancaster then transferred to Branson for the 2014-15 season. An encore season in Pennsylvania runs this year, March through October 2017. As an audience favorite, Jonah's flow to the movie screen was a natural next step.

"Sight & Sound is here to engage the hearts and minds of our audiences with stories from the Bible," Josh Enck, executive producer of the show and chief creative officer of Sight & Sound, said. "There's tremendous demand for these shows, but not everyone can come to our theaters. So this 'overflow' onto movie screens is a great way to help more people have a Sight & Sound Theatres experience."

For tickets and more information, visit JonahOnStageMovie.com.

Sight & Sound takes theater to a whole new level. Every show is an epic experience with a meaningful message. Edge-of-your-seat action meets heartfelt drama on a panoramic stage. Surround yourself with uplifting Bible stories brought to life by an exceptional cast, spectacular special effects, massive sets and live animals - on stage and in the aisles.

