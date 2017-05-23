Ivo van Hove, Diane Paulus and More Line Up for BAM's 2017 Next Wave Festival

Joseph V. Melillo, executive producer of the Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM), today announced programming for the 2017 Next Wave Festival. The festival runs from September 14 through December 16 and comprises 31 dance, music, opera, theater, physical theater, and performance art engagements in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Harvey Theater, and BAM Fisher. Scroll down for the full lineup!

Melillo said, "This year's Next Wave showcases artists from Switzerland to Senegal in creative dialogue with historic events, personal histories, and the present moment. We welcome back iconic companies with a rich BAM history such as Pina Bausch Tanztheater Wuppertal and Ivo Van Hove's Toneelgroep and look forward to BAM debuts from an array of emerging and established artists including Matthew Aucoin conducting his extraordinary contemporary opera, Crossing."

BAM President Katy Clark said, "The breadth of amazing work coming to our stages this fall reflects not only our vibrant mission, but speaks also to Bloomberg Philanthropies' ongoing appreciation for all we present during the Next Wave Festival-now in its 35th year. I'm immensely grateful to Bloomberg and to all our donors and funders for helping us to share this work with you. I am also continuously awed by the enthusiasm of our adventurous audiences and thankful for their ongoing support."

Dance

Café Müller/The Rite of Spring

Pina Bausch, Tanztheater Wuppertal/Pina Bausch

The Principles of Uncertainty

John Heginbotham, Maira Kalman, and Dance Heginbotham

A Letter to My Nephew

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, New York Live Arts

Mon élue noire (My Black Chosen One): Sacre #2

Ballet du Nord, Olivier Dubois

Saudade

Joshua Beamish, MOVETHECOMPANY

/peh-LO-tah/

Marc Bamuthi Joseph/The Living Word Project, Michael John Garcés, Stacy Printz, Tommy Shepherd

boulders and bones

ODC/Dance, Brenda Way, KT Nelson

Virago-Man Dem

Cynthia Oliver

Aroundtown

David Dorfman Dance

Grand Finale

Hofesh Shechter Company

Tesseract

Charles Atlas, Rashaun Mitchell, Silas Riener

Music

Olivier Py Sings Les Premiere Adieux de Miss Knife

Olivier Py, Stéphane Leach

My Lai

Kronos Quartet, Rinde Eckert, Vân-Ánh Võ, Jonathan Berger, Harriet Scott

Road Trip

Bang on a Can All-Stars, Michael Gordon, David Lang, Julia Wolfe, Michael Counts

John Cale: The Velvet Underground & Nico.

John Cale, Wordless Music Orchestra and Chorus

Book of Travelers

Gabriel Kahane

Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia

Rithy Panh, Him Sophy, Trent Walker

Opera

Crossing

Matthew Aucoin, American Repertory Theater, Diane Paulus

Theater

Richard III

William Shakespeare, Marius von Mayenburg, Schaubühne Berlin, Thomas Ostermeier

Mementos Mori

Manual Cinema

State of Siege

Albert Camus, Théâtre de la Ville, Paris, Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota

Man to Man

Manfred Karge, Alexandra Wood

17c

Big Dance Theater, Annie-B Parson, Paul Lazar

page 24

A Billion Nights on Earth

Thaddeus Phillips, Steven Dufala

The Fountainhead

Ayn Rand, Toneelgroep Amsterdam, Ivo Van Hove

Sleep

Haruki Murakami, Naomi Iizuka, Rachel Dickstein, Ripe Time

Suddenly

The Cameri Theatre of Tel-Aviv, Etgar Keret, Zvi Sahar, PuppetCinema

Farmhouse/Whorehouse: an Artist Lecture

by Suzanne Bocanegra

starring Lili Taylor, Suzanne Bocanegra, Lili Taylor, Lee Sunday Evans

Physical Theater

La grenouille avait raison (The Toad Knew)

James Thierrée, Compagnie du Hanneton

HOME

Geoff Sobelle

Performance Art

Buffer

Xavier Cha

