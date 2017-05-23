Ivo van Hove, Diane Paulus and More Line Up for BAM's 2017 Next Wave Festival
Joseph V. Melillo, executive producer of the Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM), today announced programming for the 2017 Next Wave Festival. The festival runs from September 14 through December 16 and comprises 31 dance, music, opera, theater, physical theater, and performance art engagements in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Harvey Theater, and BAM Fisher. Scroll down for the full lineup!
Melillo said, "This year's Next Wave showcases artists from Switzerland to Senegal in creative dialogue with historic events, personal histories, and the present moment. We welcome back iconic companies with a rich BAM history such as Pina Bausch Tanztheater Wuppertal and Ivo Van Hove's Toneelgroep and look forward to BAM debuts from an array of emerging and established artists including Matthew Aucoin conducting his extraordinary contemporary opera, Crossing."
BAM President Katy Clark said, "The breadth of amazing work coming to our stages this fall reflects not only our vibrant mission, but speaks also to Bloomberg Philanthropies' ongoing appreciation for all we present during the Next Wave Festival-now in its 35th year. I'm immensely grateful to Bloomberg and to all our donors and funders for helping us to share this work with you. I am also continuously awed by the enthusiasm of our adventurous audiences and thankful for their ongoing support."
Dance
Café Müller/The Rite of Spring
Pina Bausch, Tanztheater Wuppertal/Pina Bausch
The Principles of Uncertainty
John Heginbotham, Maira Kalman, and Dance Heginbotham
A Letter to My Nephew
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, New York Live Arts
Mon élue noire (My Black Chosen One): Sacre #2
Ballet du Nord, Olivier Dubois
Saudade
Joshua Beamish, MOVETHECOMPANY
/peh-LO-tah/
Marc Bamuthi Joseph/The Living Word Project, Michael John Garcés, Stacy Printz, Tommy Shepherd
boulders and bones
ODC/Dance, Brenda Way, KT Nelson
Virago-Man Dem
Cynthia Oliver
Aroundtown
David Dorfman Dance
Grand Finale
Hofesh Shechter Company
Tesseract
Charles Atlas, Rashaun Mitchell, Silas Riener
Music
Olivier Py Sings Les Premiere Adieux de Miss Knife
Olivier Py, Stéphane Leach
My Lai
Kronos Quartet, Rinde Eckert, Vân-Ánh Võ, Jonathan Berger, Harriet Scott
Road Trip
Bang on a Can All-Stars, Michael Gordon, David Lang, Julia Wolfe, Michael Counts
John Cale: The Velvet Underground & Nico.
John Cale, Wordless Music Orchestra and Chorus
Book of Travelers
Gabriel Kahane
Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia
Rithy Panh, Him Sophy, Trent Walker
Opera
Crossing
Matthew Aucoin, American Repertory Theater, Diane Paulus
Theater
Richard III
William Shakespeare, Marius von Mayenburg, Schaubühne Berlin, Thomas Ostermeier
Mementos Mori
Manual Cinema
State of Siege
Albert Camus, Théâtre de la Ville, Paris, Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota
Man to Man
Manfred Karge, Alexandra Wood
17c
Big Dance Theater, Annie-B Parson, Paul Lazar
page 24
A Billion Nights on Earth
Thaddeus Phillips, Steven Dufala
The Fountainhead
Ayn Rand, Toneelgroep Amsterdam, Ivo Van Hove
Sleep
Haruki Murakami, Naomi Iizuka, Rachel Dickstein, Ripe Time
Suddenly
The Cameri Theatre of Tel-Aviv, Etgar Keret, Zvi Sahar, PuppetCinema
Farmhouse/Whorehouse: an Artist Lecture
by Suzanne Bocanegra
starring Lili Taylor, Suzanne Bocanegra, Lili Taylor, Lee Sunday Evans
Physical Theater
La grenouille avait raison (The Toad Knew)
James Thierrée, Compagnie du Hanneton
HOME
Geoff Sobelle
Performance Art
Buffer
Xavier Cha
2017 Next Wave Festival subscriptions are on sale June 19 (June 5 for BAM Members). Single tickets for all Next Wave Festival shows go on sale Aug 7 (July 24 for BAM Members). To purchase tickets visit BAM.org or contact BAM Ticket Services at 718.636.4100.