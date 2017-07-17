INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/17; Broadway Bumps Up

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/16/2017.



This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 268,850 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,921,295. The average ticket price was $118.73.

This was the same number of shows as last week and the same number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.95%. Versus last year, attendance was up 4.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 9.76% vs. last week and up 17.68% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $118.73 is up $5.20 compared to last week and up $13.48 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARVIN'S ROOM ($227,422), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($381,420), 1984 ($382,755), INDECENT ($389,688), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($557,757)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GROUNDHOG DAY ($-97,247), MISS SAIGON ($-62,163), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-61,032), HAMILTON ($-41,061), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-38,086)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARVIN'S ROOM ($55.97), INDECENT ($62.76), 1984 ($65.64), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($68.99), ON YOUR FEET! ($80.94)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MARVIN'S ROOM (34.08%), INDECENT (42.21%), ON YOUR FEET! (44.83%), MISS SAIGON (47.51%), 1984 (49.4%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ON YOUR FEET! (66.1%), MARVIN'S ROOM (69.2%), MISS SAIGON (69.7%), INDECENT (72.3%), 1984 (75.1%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

MISS SAIGON (-827), GROUNDHOG DAY (-464), CHICAGO (-263), WICKED (-165), 1984 (-32)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles