INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/17; Broadway Bumps Up
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/16/2017.
This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 268,850 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,921,295. The average ticket price was $118.73.
This was the same number of shows as last week and the same number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.95%. Versus last year, attendance was up 4.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 9.76% vs. last week and up 17.68% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $118.73 is up $5.20 compared to last week and up $13.48 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,019,947
|THE LION KING
|$2,511,628
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,232,162
|WICKED
|$1,900,445
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,664,265
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($227,422), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($381,420), 1984 ($382,755), INDECENT ($389,688), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($557,757)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$1,509,588
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|$266,706
|THE LION KING
|$248,912
|OSLO
|$229,054
|BEAUTIFUL
|$118,159
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
GROUNDHOG DAY ($-97,247), MISS SAIGON ($-62,163), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-61,032), HAMILTON ($-41,061), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-38,086)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$280.79
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$208.84
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$190.69
|THE LION KING
|$164.58
|COME FROM AWAY
|$148.66
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($55.97), INDECENT ($62.76), 1984 ($65.64), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($68.99), ON YOUR FEET! ($80.94)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|121.97%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|121.01%
|HAMILTON
|114.84%
|KINKY BOOTS
|110.77%
|WICKED
|106.78%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (34.08%), INDECENT (42.21%), ON YOUR FEET! (44.83%), MISS SAIGON (47.51%), 1984 (49.4%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.0%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.7%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.3%
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|101.2%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ON YOUR FEET! (66.1%), MARVIN'S ROOM (69.2%), MISS SAIGON (69.7%), INDECENT (72.3%), 1984 (75.1%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|2825
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|2136
|THE LION KING
|1742
|BEAUTIFUL
|1122
|CATS
|777
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
MISS SAIGON (-827), GROUNDHOG DAY (-464), CHICAGO (-263), WICKED (-165), 1984 (-32)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..