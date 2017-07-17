INDUSTRY INSIGHT
Click Here for More Articles on INDUSTRY INSIGHT

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/17; Broadway Bumps Up

Jul. 17, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/16/2017.


This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 268,850 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,921,295. The average ticket price was $118.73.

This was the same number of shows as last week and the same number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.95%. Versus last year, attendance was up 4.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 9.76% vs. last week and up 17.68% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $118.73 is up $5.20 compared to last week and up $13.48 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,019,947
THE LION KING $2,511,628
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,232,162
WICKED $1,900,445
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,664,265


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($227,422), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($381,420), 1984 ($382,755), INDECENT ($389,688), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($557,757)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HELLO, DOLLY! $1,509,588
THE BOOK OF MORMON $266,706
THE LION KING $248,912
OSLO $229,054
BEAUTIFUL $118,159


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
GROUNDHOG DAY ($-97,247), MISS SAIGON ($-62,163), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-61,032), HAMILTON ($-41,061), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-38,086)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $280.79
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $208.84
HELLO, DOLLY! $190.69
THE LION KING $164.58
COME FROM AWAY $148.66


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($55.97), INDECENT ($62.76), 1984 ($65.64), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($68.99), ON YOUR FEET! ($80.94)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HELLO, DOLLY! 121.97%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 121.01%
HAMILTON 114.84%
KINKY BOOTS 110.77%
WICKED 106.78%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (34.08%), INDECENT (42.21%), ON YOUR FEET! (44.83%), MISS SAIGON (47.51%), 1984 (49.4%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 102.0%
HAMILTON 101.8%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.7%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.3%
HELLO, DOLLY! 101.2%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ON YOUR FEET! (66.1%), MARVIN'S ROOM (69.2%), MISS SAIGON (69.7%), INDECENT (72.3%), 1984 (75.1%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

HELLO, DOLLY! 2825
THE BOOK OF MORMON 2136
THE LION KING 1742
BEAUTIFUL 1122
CATS 777


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
MISS SAIGON (-827), GROUNDHOG DAY (-464), CHICAGO (-263), WICKED (-165), 1984 (-32)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




 

Related Articles

From This Author BWW Special Coverage

  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/17; Broadway Bumps Up
  • BWW Review: ROCK OF AGES at Haddonfield Plays and Players
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 7/14 - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, HOOD, and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: July 13, 2017
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/10; Broadway Drops for July 4th
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 7/7 - BEAUTIFUL, LION KING, DISASTER, and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com