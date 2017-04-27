IN TRANSIT's Justin Guarini Boards THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at The Muny

Justin Guarini will play 'Vincenzo' opposite the previously announced Beth Malone in the title role of THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at The Muny this summer.

With lyrics and music by Meredith Willson, additional lyrics and book by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book by Richard Morris, THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN will run at The Muny from July 21 to 27, 2017.

JUSTIN GUARINI (Vincenzo) Broadway: In Transit (Trent, original cast) Wicked (Fiyero), Romeo and Juliet (Paris), American Idiot (Will), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Carlos, original cast). Regional: Mamma Mia! (Sam), Chicago (Billy Flynn), and Joseph...Dreamcoat (Joseph) for Muny; Paint Your Wagon (Julio, NY City Center Encores!), Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (Drake, world premiere, Alliance Theatre), Rent (Roger, Surflight Theatre), It's A Wonderful Life (Jake, Bucks County Playhouse). Solo albums: Justin Guarini (RCA Records), Stranger Things Have Happened. Film: Fast Girl, From Justin to Kelly. TV: American Idol: Season 1, Run of the House, Wizards of Waverly Place, TV Guide Network (host).

KATHLEEN MARSHALL (Director/Choreographer) Broadway credits include In Transit, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes, The Pajama Game,Wonderful Town, Living on Love, Grease, Little Shop of Horrors, Follies, Seussical, Kiss Me, Kate; 1776 and Swinging on a Star. Off-Broadway and regional: Two Gentlemen of Verona (NYSF),Saturday Night (Second Stage), Love's Labor's Lost (Old Globe), My Paris (Long Wharf), Ever After (Paper Mill),Diner (Signature Theatre), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Denver Center Theatre). City Center Encores!: The Band Wagon, I'm Getting My Act Together..., Bells Are Ringing, Carnival and Babes in Arms; Artistic Director for four seasons. Film: My Week with Marilyn(choreographer). TV: Once Upon a Mattress, The Music Man (Emmy nomination) and 2 Broke Girls. She has received three Tony Awards (out of nine nominations), three Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Astaire Award, the George Abbott Award, the Smith College Medal (her alma mater) and the Pennsylvania Governor's Award for the Arts. She is a member of the Executive Board of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

MICHAEL RAFTER (Music Adaptation, Music Director, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements) Music Director/Arranger/Pianist for Sutton Foster. Music Director/ Supervisor: Violet (starring Sutton Foster), Everyday Rapture,Thoroughly Modern Millie, Sunset Boulevard, The Sound of Music, The King & I, Gypsy, Swing, The Buddy Holly Story. Arranger: Swing and Sweet Charity. Associate Music Supervisor: Jersey Boys. TV: Gypsy (Emmy award, music direction), Broadway's Best on Bravo (w/Trisha Yearwood, Kevin Bacon, Mandy Moore, Cyndi Lauper, Darius Rucker). Recordings: Wish with Sutton Foster,Sutton Foster, Live at The Carlyle. Movies: Arthur (additional scoring, arrangements), Music And Lyrics, Did You Hear About The Morgans (vocal, instrumental producer). Proud father of Siena Rafter, Brown University class of 2020.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

