Hugh Jackman & Patrick Stewart to Star in Broadway Musical? Actors Express Mutual Hope

A match made in theater heaven! During a Build Series talk this week, former "X-Men" co-stars Hugh Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart shared their mutual dream of working together on the Great White Way. "I have been, first teasingly, then increasingly seriously, pitching a Broadway idea to Hugh here, I think each time I do I think he listens a little more carefully," Stewart revealed during the discussion. "But that is, of course, all I can say. But it would be a musical."

Concurred Jackman, "My dream, when I was in drama school, and I am not joking: I watched 'The John Barton Tapes: How to Play Shakespeare.' It's from the Royal Shakespeare Company, and it has their whole ensemble of actors: Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Judi Dench, David Suchet, Helen Mirren, you name it - the list goes on and on. And I remember thinking, 'One day, I'd love to be on stage with this man.'" He continued, "So when I turned up to audition [for 'X-Men'], I was completely starstruck. And so, yes, to one day be on stage with this man would be a dream."

The actors have co-starred in the highly successful "X-Men" franchise for the past 15 years. Jackman was most recently seen on Broadway in 2014's THE RIVER. His other Broadway credits include the musicals HUGH JACKMAN, BACK ON BROADWAY and THE BOY FROM OZ. He also starred in 2009's A STEADY RAIN.

Stewarts many Broadway credits include the 2014 revival of NO MAN'S LAND, WAITING FOR GODOT, A LIFE IN THE THEATRE, MACBETH and THE TEMPEST.

