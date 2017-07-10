HAMILTON's Daniel J. Watts to Bring Evening of Music, Dance and Spoken Word to Webster Hall

Hamilton's Daniel J. Watts (TBS' upcoming "The Last O.G." starring Tracy Morgan, Signature Theatre's The Death of The Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World) and WattsWords Productions present Daniel J. Watts' THE JAM: Only Child, an evening of music, dance and spoken word, on Sunday, July 30 at The Studio in New York's famed Webster Hall (125 East 11th Street). Doors open at 7:00pm, the show begins at 8:00pm.

Watts will be joined by DJ Duggz, aka Preston Dugger III (Motown the Musical, Memphis), spinning through the evening. Advance tickets range from $15-35 and can be purchased at bit.ly/thejamwhnyc. Tickets at the door will be $20-40.

"Each time I put together a new edition of The Jam, it is inspired by what is happening in the world, in my world, or in my life," said the artist and activist. "This Jam has a coming of age feel. I grew up an only child in a single parent home, and a latch key kid at that. I've spent a lot of time operating independently, and recently discovered I can't exist as an only child anymore. I have an extended family, chosen family, that I need to take into consideration when making choices. I'm a brother to my community, I want to be a brother to the world."

A play-on-words, THE JAM pays homage to Watts' great-grandmother who, after making jam from scratch, would share with others what she was unable to consume herself. THE JAM is Watts' continuation of that legacy featuring his original spoken word, often set to music and/or dance. Last summer, galvanizing cast members from Hamilton, On Your Feet, and Shuffle Along, Watts played to a packed house in Webster Hall's Marlin Room with The Jam: Love Terrorists - A Benefit for Orlando. The event raised $7500 for the LGBT community in Orlando after the horrific attack at Pulse Night Club.

WattsWords Productions is dedicated to developing original programming including live performances, web content, and demonstrations written by Daniel J. Watts in an effort to urge communities to actively engage In Focusing on their social similarities opposed to their differences. Visit www.wattswords.com and follow @dwattswords.

Photo Credit: Nate Wind

