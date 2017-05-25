HAMILTON Cast Members to Join Coast Guard in Honoring Founder Alexander Hamilton

As part of Fleet Week New York, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton will honor Coast Guard founder, Alexander Hamilton, and the namesake of their vessel, with a wreath laying ceremony at his grave, on the grounds of Trinity Church, Friday.

Also in attendance will be cast members of the esteemed Broadway musical, Hamilton. The wreath presentation will be by the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team. The National Anthem will be preformed by Coast Guard Auxiliary Member, professional musician and bugler, Lou DiLeo. Invocation and benediction will be given by Mother Miles of Trinity Church.

Alexander Hamilton's humble beginnings began in New York City where he attended King's College, now Columbia University. Hamilton was General George Washington's military aide de camp during the Revolutionary War and commanded the pivotal battalion charge at Yorktown forcing the British to surrender, effectively ending the war. In 1789, Hamilton became Secretary of Treasury and crafted the effort to create the Revenue Cutter Service, which later became the modem day U.S. Coast Guard, much of which he accomplished while living in New York City.

Each of the Coast Guard's National Security Cutters are "Legend Class" cutters honoring a person who was pivotal in making the Coast Guard the service it is today. U.S. Coast Guard Cuter Hamilton (WMSL 753) is the fourth Legend Class cutter and the sixth Coast Guard Cutter to bear Alexander Hamilton's name.

The cutter Hamilton is a 418-foot National Security cutter homeported in Charleston, South Carolina. This week CGC Hamilton made her inaugural voyage to New York City, as a part of Fleet Week festivities. USCGC Hamilton will be moored at Pier 92 in Manhattan for Fleet Week, Wednesday 24 May to Wednesday, 31 May and is open for tours daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Related Articles