Emma Watson Talks Empowering Belle: 'She's In Charge of Her Own Destiny'

In the March issue of Vanity Fair, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST star Emma Watson explains that her portrayal of Disney's iconic princess will be more of a feminist than originally portrayed in the 1991 animated film.

"[Belle is] absolutely a Disney princess," explains the actress, "but she's not a passive character - she's in charge of her own destiny." She continues, "I was like, 'The first shot of the movie cannot be Belle walking out of this quiet little town carrying a basket with a white napkin in it.' We need to rev things up!' "

The article also reveals additional changes to the original character. While the animated Belle served as an assistant to her inventor father, her 2017 live-action counterpart is developing a "modern washing machine that allows her to sit and read." Watson also worked alongside costume designer Jacqueline Durran to include pockets in her costume that are "kind of like a tool belt." She also addressed the issue that the animated Belle wore a long dress and silk slippers, despite the fact that she was an avid horseman. To remedy the situation, Durran designed bloomers and Belle's first pair of riding boots. "The original sketches had her in her ballet shoes," Watson explains, "which are lovely-don't get me wrong-but she's not going to be able to do anything terribly useful in ballet shoes in the middle of a French provincial village."

She adds, "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn't say something that I felt was important for people to hear."

Read the article in full HERE

Disney's highly anticipated live-action film hits theaters on March 17th. The fillm is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winnerTim Rice.

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

Related Articles