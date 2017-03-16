Don Barnhart Comedy Hypnosis Show Held Over For Extended Run In San Antonio Texas

Due to the popularity of his last performance in San Antonio, Comedy Hypnotist Don Barnhart returns for an extended engagement at The Improv Comedy Club at The Rivercenter June 21st - July 2nd

The Don Barnhart Comedy Hypnosis Show is part stand up, part improv, part hypnosis and full on funny! It is a musical, fast-paced romp through the volunteers' subconscious mind releasing their hidden talents. Barnhart turns his audience members into the stars of the show keeping audiences on the edge of their seats, howling with laughter and coming back for more.

Don's show is as entertaining as it is empowering and he has a series of self-hypnosis & motivational audio CDs, books and other programs that can offer you a way to focus your efforts to unlock the power of your subconscious mind and take control of your life. Don has even put up a free hypnosis session on his website to help our troops with PTSD.

Barnhart is fast becoming one of the most sought after hypnosis acts with record-breaking attendance at comedy clubs across the country. The Las Vegas Review/Journal recently called Barnhart's show one of their "Best Bets" and Don has been called "America's Funniest Hypnotist".

Don currently stars in the upcoming sitcom Class Clowns written by himself and comedian Keith Lyle from The Hangover movie. Don also stars in Finding The Funny with Brad Garrett and Louie Anderson. He is the creator and host of The Freedom of Speech Comedy Series and was recently featured on the best of The Bob and Tom Show. Don is also a regular on the comedy channels on Sirius/XM satellite radio.

Don is currently editing the cannabis comedy Reefer Rendum and is currently in preproduction on the new comedy film The Freeloader, which he wrote and will star in.

Barnhart is the founder of Battle Comics and for the last 20 years has dedicated his time performing and producing comedy shows for the troops stationed around the world. He appears in the new documentary I Am Battle Comic showcasing the importance of entertaining the troops featuring interviews with George Wallace, George Lopez, Dave Attell and many more including vintage clips from Bob Hope and Robin Williams.

In his off time, Barnhart teaches stand up, improv and comedy writing at his Las Vegas Comedy Institute and is working on the new book Battle Comics - Laughing On The Front Lines about his experiences traveling around the world entertaining the US Military.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67rY1NXG9E

The Improv Comedy Club

Rivercenter - San Antonio, TX

849 East Commerce

San Antonio, TX 78205

210-229-1420

Showtimes are:

Wed/Thurs 8:30 pm

Fri/Sat 8 & 10:15 pm

Sun 8:00pm

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www-rivercentercomedyclub-com.seatengine.com//shows/45482

For more information or to set up interviews, please contact Don directly at don@donbarnhart.com.

Related Articles