Disney, Valentines, Villains and More Set for February at Feinstein's/54 Below

This February, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates the winter season's most anticipated evenings with special celebrations that will delight lovers (and their foes), thrill film aficionados, and provide an alternative for those looking to escape Super Bowl Sunday.

Sunday, February 5 at 7pm: The Great Broadway Belt Show!

There is nothing more thrilling on the Broadway stage than seeing a performer step forward and belt the beejeesus out of a great song.

However, there is usually only one - maybe two, if you're lucky - of those moments in any one Broadway show. But on this night at Feinstein's/54 Below, a whole show of the greatest belting songs will be performed by Broadway performers who have the chops to sing them. This is a night to marvel at the power and the glory of the human voice, put to the test by numbers like "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going!" from Dreamgirls, "Defying Gravity" from Wicked, and "Nobody's Gonna Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl. Featuring William Blake, Patrice Covington, Danielle Gimbal, Laurel Harris, Jillian Louis, Natalie Toro, and more to be announced.

The Great Broadway Belt Show is created for Feinstein's/54 Below by New York impresario Scott Siegel. Scott is the creator/writer/director/host of Town Hall's critically acclaimed signature series, Broadway by the Year, which starts its 17th season on February 27th. He has also produced, written, and directed Michael Feinstein, and has created more than 300 concert events that have been performed all over the world.



$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Sunday, February 5 at 9:30pm: Swingin' with the Mouse

"Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Colors of the Wind," "Once Upon A Dream" - there are hundreds of songs that will conjure up great memories of your childhood with Disney. Join us for one night only as an all-star cast celebrates your favorite Disney tunes set to completely original jazz charts. Swingin' With The Mouse will feature music from Menken/Ashman, The Sherman Brothers, Randy Newman, Michael Giacchino, and many more!

Straight from sold-out performances at Los Angeles' Rockwell Table and Stage & Cabaret at the Merc, Raw Sill Productions invites you to come to Broadway's Supper Club for a toe-tapping night of nostalgia and fun! Featuring Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Kristin Litzenberg, Eric Petersen (School of Rock), Pablo Rossil, and more to be announced!

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tuesday, February 14 at 7pm & 9:30pm: Love I Hear: Broadway Couples Celebrate Valentine's Day

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than to hear some of the world's most romantic songs sung by Broadway's favorite couples? Expect an enchanting atmosphere as Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates love, passion, and romance with the lush music of Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Kern - all sung by Broadway's best and their partners.

Led by Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, Beauty and the Beast,) who will perform with his partner, Bob Donahue, the cast includes On the Town's Allison Guinn and Glen Heroy, Matilda's Geoff Packard and Chelsea Packard, ABC Family's "Becoming Us" star Kevin David Thomas and Les Miserable's Sutton Crawford, Zero Hour's Jim Brochu and Steve Schalchlin, Kinky Boots' Amy Jo Jackson and Jeff Ronan, Wicked's Dan Gleason and Julia Freyer, and Miss Saigon's Orville Mendoza and Brian Myers Cooper.

In addition to our regular seasonal a la carte menu, Executive Chef Lynn Bound has created a special Valentine's Day prix fixe menu ($85 per person) that features three courses, a complimentary specialty cocktail, a special dessert and take away chocolate treats. Guests attending on Valentine's Day may choose from either menu. Tickets begin at $40 and there is a food and beverage minimum of $25 at both shows. All seating is cabaret style but couples wishing to reserve a private table can call 646-476-3551 for pricing information.

Wednesday, February 15 at 7pm & 9:30pm: The Broadway Villains Party: Icy Hearts Club Edition

Does the relentless sweetness of Valentine's Day turn you sour? Are you the sort who prefers a dozen long-stemmed dead roses? Have you recently been disgraced, rejected, and publicly humiliated by the object of your affection? Your antidote to the poisonous preciousness of Cupid is here, at The Broadway Villains Party: Icy Hearts Club Edition!

If you've been longing to see theatre's most nefarious and infamous rapscallions all in one den of iniquity, take a bite of out of the poisoned apple and head on down for a MWAHAHAHA you'll never forget! Feinstein's/54 Below regular (and longtime Villainess Extraordinaire) Amy Jo Jackson and music director Brian J. Nash bring you an evening of bewitching mischief, impish roguery, and delightfully satisfying bad behavior, brought to life by an a-list cast of Broadway favorites. The villains will send chills up your spine and blacken your hearts as they portray some of Broadway's most notorious couples and nastiest characters - dog-hating orphanage owners, sadistic headmistresses, pirates, barbers, venomous octopus sea witches and MORE! Grab your trustiest minion, hop on your broomstick, and wreak some havoc with us at Feinstein's/54 Below! Featuring Krystina Alabado, Lilli Cooper, Aaron C. Finley, Greg Hildreth, Cady Huffman, Amy Jo Jackson, Shakina Nayfack, Jason Veasey, Teal Wicks and Kevin Zak.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

February 29 at 7pm: Oscar Night Party

Join the party at Feinstein's/54 Below for Oscar Night, and revel in the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood as you watch the Academy Awards on the club's wide screens! Guests will be offered a special Oscar Night menu, accompanied by snacks inspired by classic movie theater fare. Attendees will be given a ballot and invited to make their own predictions about who deserves to go home with the coveted golden statuette. The top three winning ballots will win special prizes, including one grand prize of four tickets and a $100 meal credit for a future performance.

The $75 cover charge for the evening includes a three-course prix fixe dinner from Executive Chef Lynn Bound along with a specialty themed cocktail. Other highlights from the Oscar Night menu include a scrumptious dessert inspired by a film favorite from the current season along with a selection of movie theatre snacks that harken back to the golden age of cinema. Doors open at 7pm.

