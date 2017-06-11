DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Rachel Bay Jones Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Rachel Bay Jones has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. This marks her first Tony nomination and first win. Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia). Watch highlights from Dear Evan Hansen below.

Ms. Jones' off Broadway credits include Hello Again (The Actress), Transport Group. National Tour: A Christmas Story (Mother). Regional: Sylvia (Sylvia), King and I (Anna), among others. Solo Album: ShowFolk. By day, Rachel is the mother of an extraordinary ten-year-old girl.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it. Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") now takes the next step on its remarkable journey: Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

